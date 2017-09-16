Dele Alli Must Ignore the Distraction Over the Battle to Be His New Agent Says Mauricio Pochettino

The Tottenham attacking midfielder is separating from Rob Segal, the agent who took him to Tottenham from MK Dons, and as a result a host of credible candidates have emerged as suitors for last season's PFA Young-Player-of-the-Year.

The England international's contract with Segal runs beyond this season but Super-Agents Jorge Mendes and Mino Raiola have joined Stellar Group, Key Sports Management, Wasserman and Base Soccer in expressing an interesting in taking Alli on as a client according to The Telegraph.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said when asked about his player's agent situation: “His big issue must be to focus on trying to improve and develop his game, to stop and try to be better every day. That is my focus, too, my biggest issue.”

The Argentine did reveal he would help Alli if the midfielder required his service: “If he would ask me, sure I would advise him. But it’s not my business. At the moment he didn’t ask me about that.”

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Pochettino, who had an agent as a player but not as a manager, added: “It’s important to find a trusted person that can help you to be better every day and help in all the business."

The former Southampton manager also shared his views on how different players experiences are in the modern game compared to his own when he was a player:





“In the past, it was completely different. Today the players are products with a lot of things happening around them. They need people that look after them because the business is so big today around the players.”

Dele Alli will be a vital player for Spurs this season despite him having to serve a three game ban in the Champions League and the possibility of an international ban for England looming over the 21-year-old.