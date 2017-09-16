Premier League Roundup: Arsenal Ends Losing Streak at Stamford Bridge, United Wins
On Sunday, Chelsea and Arsenal played a tense contest in London with neither team able to capitalize and take full points, while Manchester United dominated once again at Old Trafford.
Saturday's action saw Manchester City win 6-0 at Vicarage Road, as Sergio Aguero appeared to have the most fun on the day, scoring the first hat trick of the young Premier League season while Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Nicolas Otamendi scored as well. In other fixtures, Liverpool were held to a frustrating draw against Burnley, Newcastle's Jamaal Lescelles scored the winner against Stoke while West Ham, West Brom, Leicester City, Huddersfield Town all drew.
Read up on all the action below.
The Visitors Dominate as Sergio Aguero Bags a Hat-Trick in Easy Win
Manchester City made easy work of Watford at Vicarage Road in a dominant display of attacking intent, after thrashing Feyenoord in the Champions League midweek.
A hat-trick from Sergio Aguero, a header from compatriot Nicolás Otamendi, Brazilian striker partner Gabriel Jesus also getting on the score sheet and Raheem Sterling dispatching a penalty flattered in a scoreline that could've been double figures.
With two of the goals appearing to be offside, Watford will rue missed chances and the decisions of referee Anthony Taylor in a one-sided affair.
FOURRRRRRRRR!!! @Notamendi30 pic.twitter.com/0sCGPrIeZl— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 16, 2017
In a game played amidst heavy rainfall, Manchester City started on the front foot as the away side dominating possession from the first whistle. Testing Watford shot stopper Heurelho Gomes early on, Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho flashed a header from an early corner over the bar.
As the Citizens grew into the game, the signs were there from the beginning of the match that the visitors were dangerous, with Aguero twice coming close to an opener, with the best chance coming from a delicate lob that beat the Hornets goalkeeper but narrowly dropped onto the roof of the net.
Against the run of play, the hosts should have taken the lead with their first chance, as Greek defender Jose Holebas whipped in a free kick in an inviting area. New signing Richarlison, who should have done better with a free header ten yards out, flashing a relatively easy chance just pass the post.
Watford were left to rue that missed chance as their more accomplished opponents showed them how it’s done with a devastating 25 minutes of football. Argentine international Aguero got the Citizens off the mark with a similar chance, although the opening goal appeared to look offside. It was a fantastic glancing header by the stocky striker but all credit belongs to Belgian playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, whose fantastic ball delivered in with scintillating pace put the goal on a plate for his teammate.
GOOOOOAAAAAALLLLL!! @aguerosergiokun pic.twitter.com/p1LfkCbYYv— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 16, 2017
It wasn’t too long before Manchester City had their second, as constant possession and harrying in the final third created an easy second for Aguero. Diminutive midfielder David Silva won the ball back high up the pitch, and then the excellent desire of Jesus to chase down a lost cause kept the game alive, as he fed the Spaniard in for a simple lay-off across goal, which Aguero gladly swooped into an empty net.
The visitors made their dominance tell at the end of the first half as Jesus added a third to compile the misery on the watching fans. Linesman Gary Beswick again caused controversy by not putting his flag up, despite replays showing that the mercurial Brazilian was once more in an offside position, after an excellent reverse pass from Aguero. Nevertheless, Jesus played to the whistle and dispatched his effort across the post to end a one-sided half of football.
The team talk must have worked at halftime as the Hornets showed they are still in the game, with full-back
Again calling the officials into question, Watford had an early claim for in the second half for a penalty as former Chelsea man
After early pressure from the hosts, City began to make a similar stamp on the second half with Silva coming close with a stinging effort at the constantly worked Gomes. Following the corner from his shot, the Citizens further showcased their attacking prowess with a fourth, as an out-swinging delivery from Silva was thumped in by Argentine international defender Otamendi, who headed into the ground to beat the goalkeeper.
The hosts had their best chance to salvage something from a game that they must feel aggrieved by after many dubious decisions against them, as substitute Étienne Capoue had a relatively routine header from a corner, flicked on by Richarlison, which should have gained a consolation.
72 | #watfordfc's Richarlison flicks on Holebas' corner and Capoue heads over the far post.— Watford FC (@WatfordFC) September 16, 2017
Matchday live ⬇https://t.co/MVTxcdM2TV
Aguero showed his class in the final stages of the game by beating four men in a mesmerizing run to put gloss on a fantastic display, showing their star quality and intent to challenge for the Premier League title.
To end the comfortable victory, Sterling placed a penalty into the top corner after arguing with Aguero to take it, following his adjudged foul in the box earning the sixth goal of the game, adding further misery for the unfortunate home fans.
Dyche's Dogged Burnley Digs Deep to Secure Draw
Liverpool dropped more precious Premier League points this afternoon, after drawing 1-1 with a Sean Dyche's plucky Burnley side at Anfield. The Reds dominated the majority of the match, but failed to convert their staggering 35 efforts on goal into a victory.
Burnley caught Klopp's side napping after a slow-burning start to the game, when Scott Arfield latched onto Robert Brady's looping header and hammered home in the 28th minute. Liverpool equalised quickly, Mohamed Salah getting onto the end of Emre Can's beautifully flighted long-ball, taking a superb touch before slamming a finish under Burnley keeper Nick Pope.
The Reds struggled to break down the Clarets defence in the second half, despite launching wave after wave of attack at Pope's goal. Burnley offered little going forward, instead putting on a characteristic defensive masterclass. Ben Mee almost snatched three points for the visitors late on, before the hosts' final charge for victory failed to see them score a winning goal.
The Reds went at Burnley from the first whistle, working hard to break down Dyche's notoriously defensive side.
Daniel Sturridge almost gave his side the perfect start in the third minute, but his tame effort at the end of Andrew Robertson's marauding run failed to trouble Pope. The pair came close to taking the lead again in the sixth minute, with Sturridge again failing to capitalise on Robertson's attacking endeavours, with the Clarets defence ably clearing away the cross.
Burnley remained solid in the opening quarter of the match, feeling their way into the game and maintaining a compact backline. The Reds responded by turning on the heat, with Salah heading a chance over the bar from Sturridge's fine cross. Burnley then stunned the hosts, with Arfield slotting home cooly from Brady's looping headed cross.
27 - GOOOOOALLLLLLLLL!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/vZf67LxWpC— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) September 16, 2017
Liverpool responded rapidly, as Salah was given time to take three touches of the Can's pinpoint long-ball, before clinically tucking a finish underneath Pope just three minutes after Burnley's opening goal. Klopp's side could smell blood, and Salah was at the heart of his side's endeavours to go in for the kill. The Clarets dug deep, and held onto the draw until half-time.
The Red's resumed their assault on the Burnley goal in the second half, with Sturridge seeing an audacious attempt to chip an onrushIng Pope go narrowly over the bar, before Coutinho saw two long-range efforts whizz over the keeper's crossbar. Liverpool's attacking threat was relentless, and Can drew a fine one-handed save from Pope with a fierce drive.
⚽ Five for #LFC for @22mosalah pic.twitter.com/QW7aBX2gNG— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 16, 2017
Burnley managed to hang on by the skin of their teeth, with Pope doing well to keep out a firmly struck Sturridge effort. Liverpool were looking rampant, piling pressure on the Claret's defence, but their lack of cutting edge began to frustrate the Anfield faithful as the clock ticked into the final quarter of the game.
Ben Mee almost gave the Clarets the lead on two occasions within a minute, with Matip making a last-gasp on the line block from the defender's header, before Mignolet made a super save to keep an effort from the resulting corner out the net. Pope then became the hero, after clawing Dominic Solanke's effort away after it slammed off the underside of the crossbar.
Despite a series of late scares, the away side performed heroically and held on to secure a precious point at Anfield. Defender Steven Ward in particular impressed, shining in a robust back-four and putting his body fearlessly on the line to thwart the Reds' attacking threat.
Lascelles Scores Another Header to Secure Third Consecutive Win
Newcastle United continued their early season upturn in form on Saturday afternoon by beating Mark Hughes' Stoke City at St. James' Park, thanks to goals from Christian Atsu and Jamaal Lascelles.
Atsu had scored his first Premier League goal for Newcastle in the first half to put the hosts ahead, before Xherdan Shaqiri struck an equaliser early in the second period. That was before Lascelles decided the destination of the points with a thunderous header from a corner kick, making it three consecutive wins for the Magpies in the process.
Lascelles - who also secured his side victory with a header from a set play at Swansea last weekend - has been rumoured to be on the verge of penning a new five-year deal with Rafa Benitez's side, and his case will no doubt be strengthened after his exploits on Saturday afternoon.
Atsu's opener came somewhat against the run of play because of Stoke's early control of possession, but the hosts wrestled control back for the remainder of the opening period after Matt Ritchie teed up the Ghanaian for a tap in at the back post.
FULL-TIME Newcastle 2-1 Stoke— Premier League (@premierleague) September 16, 2017
Jamaal Lascelles secures a third successive #PL win for Newcastle#NEWSTK pic.twitter.com/PAyCLnt76r
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting - who scored twice against Manchester United last week - went close to an equaliser after stinging the palms of Rob Elliot early in the second half, but Shaqiri's drive into the bottom corner moments later levelled things up before Lascelles converted.
Stoke brought on Peter Crouch to play more direct in search of an equaliser in the closing stages, but Mame Biram Diouf wasted arguably the best opportunity of the lot by nodding a great chance wide of the goal in injury time.
On the balance of the game, and chances created, however, Newcastle did deserve the points, and victory means it's the first time the club have secured three consecutive Premier League wins since November 2014.
Southampton Take Victory as Hodgson's Palace Set Unwanted PL Record
Southampton put in a solid display to come away from Selhurst Park with all three points on Saturday, as Crystal Palace set a Premier League record for the longest ever run without a goal from a club at the start of a campaign.
Roy Hodgson's reign as Palace manager got off to the worst possible start as his side went 1-0 down within 6 minutes of play.
Steven Davis instigated the move with a pass into Dusan Tadic, the Serbian winger then whipped a dangerous ball across the face of goal which Wayne Hennessey could only parry. The ball dropped kindly to Southampton captain Davis who made no mistake in front of goal to give the Saints the lead on his 200th appearance for the club.
What a start! 😇 #saintsfc pic.twitter.com/xytNDCHUVh— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) September 16, 2017
Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster made a number of vital saves for the away side, the first coming from a Christian Benteke effort from point-blank range 18 minutes into the contest.
The former Celtic keeper's most impressive save came less than 5 minutes into the second-half, Jeffery Schlupp's low cross was met by Palace captain Jason Puncheon six yards out but Forster made a superb diving save to leave Palace without a goal in their opening five Premier League games.
Mauricio Pellegrino will be delighted by his team's victory as Southampton put in a season's best performance at Selhurst Park. While an added bonus for the Saints was star defender Virgil van Dijk making his first appearance this campaign, coming on in the 86th minute of the fixture.
On the other hand, the Crystal Palace hierarchy will be becoming increasingly concerned by the threat of relegation as the Eagles still lacked any offensive quality or fresh ideas despite the change of manager this week.
Spurs' Wembley Hoodoo Continues in the League
Tottenham have failed to win a league game at Wembley for the third time this season as a resilient Swansea City side fought hard for a stalemate draw - Mauricio Pochettino's side have now dropped seven points at home in the league so far.
Swans keeper, Lukasz Fabianski, was arguably the man of the match - pulling off several saves from close range, including a header from Harry Kane, who also smashed the crossbar from seven yards out after Son's shot produced another save from Fabianski.
Spurs claimed 75% of the match's possession but were unable to make it count - the home side struck 25 attempts towards goal but none that could get past Fabianski.
The first half was largely contested in Swansea's half with Spurs trying to break the Swans' resilience but they wouldn't prevail as the sides went in deadlocked at half-time. Jan Vertonghen went close on the 45 minute mark but his shot from outside the box was well held by Lukasz Fabianski.
Swansea would continue to frustrate Spurs for the large parts of the second half as the home side were unable to find that killer final ball. Several times Spurs sent the ball in the Swans' box but Tottenham were unable to make it count.
The away side didn't hold back in their efforts to find a breakthrough - summer signing Tammy Abraham caused the Spurs back line trouble and Alfie Mawson was unlucky with a well-guided header from a corner.
Talk about parking the bus...— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) September 16, 2017
That's exactly what Swansea have done against Tottenham at Wembley - 0-0.https://t.co/oEEdUjbaQu #TOTSWA pic.twitter.com/BEtc3RXY5O
Spurs came into this game following an impressive midweek victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League and were looking to win at Wembley for the second time this week and for the first time in the league.
Swansea were looking to bounce back after losing at home to Newcastle in their last league match. Pochettino handed a league debut to former PSG defender Serge Aurier, who came on after 70 minutes and caused Swansea trouble down the right flank and had a questionable penalty claim turned down.
Tottenham's next game is at home again on Tuesday against Barnsley in the EFL Cup and the Swans continue their travels - this time to Berkshire to face Reading.
Spoils Shared as Chelsea and Arsenal Fire Blanks in Even Contest
A goalless draw was not the result many expected as Chelsea hosted Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, but a disciplined performance from the Gunners ensured their poor record away from home was a thing of the past.
With few opportunities on goal presenting themselves in the second half, both Chelsea and Arsenal were left to rue missed opportunities from the opening stages as spoils were shared in the tense affair which resulted in a red card for David Luiz.
Chelsea kicked off the game's proceedings and were on the front foot from the off, making early use of the space Arsenal provided to get both their wide and creative players on the ball without much delay.
An intricate and fast-paced passing game from the home side left the Gunners struggling to get a hold of the ball early-on, as Álvaro Morata quickly became the focal point for Chelsea's attack - with his early headers just wide of the mark.
Despite barely having a look in in the opening 15 minutes of the game, Arsenal quickly burst into life out of nothing as Hector Bellerin was allowed to attack the space behind Marcos Alonso twice in quick succession.
#Chelsea lost control of the game, need more physical presence in midfield... come on Chelsea 🔵👊 #CHEARS— Michael Ballack (@Ballack) September 17, 2017
Bellerin's first blistering run down the right wing led to a cross which was fractionally too high for an oncoming Danny Welbeck to steer on target, whilst his second ball across the six-yard box required the quick intervention of Thibaut Courtois, as Alexandre Lacazette looked poised to tap home.
With Arsenal starting to grab a foothold in the game mid-way through the first 45, opportunities were coming thick and fast for both teams as space in each side's half started to open up.
Chelsea almost becoming the first to take advantage, as a superb through ball from Cesc Fabregas sent Pedro away clear on goal, with the Spaniard left to rue the opportunity as his slight hesitation in dispatching a shot allowed the Gunners to put pressure on, allowing Petr Cech to make a save.
Both sides fired blanks as they traded blows within the latter stages of the half, but this time it was the Gunners to draw in a sigh of exasperation as they should have found themselves in the lead through Aaron Ramsey or Lacazette.
The Welshman danced his way past two Chelsea defenders in the box before unleashing a shot which rattled the bottom of the upright, with the rebound coming straight to Lacazette whose instinctive strike flew well over the crossbar.
An opportunity to rue as, despite a slow start, a disciplined first-half performance from Arsene Wenger's men offered the Gunners the best chances of the game before the break as Chelsea struggled to rediscover their rhythm from the start of proceedings.
Such a good half for Arsenal. Didn't expect this at all, hope we take an advantage in the second half.— Arsenal Related ⚽🔥 (@ArsenalsRelated) September 17, 2017
The tussle from the opening half picked up from it where it left off in the second as the middle third of the field saw most of the ball in the opening stages, allowing few clear cut opportunities on goal.
With an even contest on the cards both managers looked to inject a potential game changer to the fold, with Wenger the first to pull the trigger with Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Conte soon following with the introduction of Eden Hazard.
I'll see your Sanchez and raise you a Hazard #bbcfootball #chears— Jay Barnes 🔵 🍁 (@jayonlines) September 17, 2017
With opportunities lacking from open play, a set-piece looked the most likely avenue to goal as the game entered the final fifteen minutes, and Shkodran Mustafi thought he had finally broken the deadlock for Arsenal as he headed home Granit Xhaka's delivery, only for his celebration to be called off as the linesman's flag was raised for offside.
With the game entering the final five minutes the home side upped the ante as they continually loaded up the Arsenal box, but as with the history of this fixture a red card was shown.
David Luiz was sent off with a straight red after a reckless studs-up challenge on Sead Kolasinac, mere minutes before the end of the game.
With neither side able to break the deadlock, Chelsea remain unbeaten since the first game of the season, whilst Arsenal were able to arrest their poor form away from home with a respectable draw at the home of the champions.
Both sides are now set for a fixture-laden couple of weeks which will involve matches in the League Cup, Premier League, and in Europe.
Valencia Thunderbolt Helps United Return to Winning Ways
Manchester United continued their unbeaten start to the season with an emphatic 4-0 win over Everton at Old Trafford on Sunday evening.
Jose Mourinho made three changes to his team after their draw with Stoke last weekend, with Ashley Young, Marouane Fellaini and Juan Mata, coming in for Matteo Darmain, Ander Herrera and the injured Paul Pogba.
Wayne Rooney led the line for the Toffees on his return to Old Trafford, with Ronald Koeman making two changes after their disappointing 3-0 defeat to Tottenham last Sunday. Captain Phil Jagielka returned to the side along with Tom Davies meaning Sandro and Davy Klaassen dropped to the bench.
United got off to the best possible start when Antonio Valencia's thundered home a Nemanja Matic cross from the edge of the box, leaving Jordan Pickford with no chance. The away side struggled to settle until Rooney fashioned Everton's first chance of the game drilling his effort wide after good work from Cuco Martina.
Five minutes later former Toffees striker Romelu Lukaku was put through on goal after Juan Mata capitalised on Michael Keane's mistake but saw his effort go wide when it looked easier to score. Before Davies was thwarted by David de Gea following more good work from Martina down the right hand side.
Lukaku was presented another opportunity to score when Marcus Rashford slipped the Belgian in but saw his goal bound effort blocked by Jagielka, as the Red Devils went into the break with a narrow lead.
Within a minute of the second half Rooney had a glorious chance to equalise when he dispossessed Eric Bailly in the box, but the Manchester United record goalscorer's left footed effort was denied by de Gea.
The game began to open up as Rashford's attempt went harmlessly wide of Pickford's goal in a lively start to the second period. Everton then had another golden opportunity to level the scores when the ball fell to Gylfi Sigurdsson but the summer arrival could only put his effort straight at the United number one.
Juan Mata then rattled the post with a free kick after the Spaniard was fouled by Ashley Williams, following an error from Pickford as Mourinho's side looked to increase their lead. With 20 minutes to play Jesse Lingard found himself with a good chance following good work from Ashley Young, but the substitute could only blaze his shot over the bar.
Matic then tried his luck from distance but the Serbian saw his low strike go wide, as Koeman introduced Dominic Calvert-Lewin for Idrissa Gueye, to give his side a more attacking approach as they searched for a way back into the match.
The lively Lingard then had a penalty appeal turned down as he appeared to be clipped whilst getting his shot away. Henrikh Mkhitaryan then sealed the victory in the 82nd minute when Williams gave the ball away to Lukaku who played in the Armenian and made no mistake when finishing low beyond Pickford.
Lukaku then added further gloss to the scoreline when he finished at the back post from a Lingard flick on, scoring against his former club in the process. Sandro then was denied his first goal for the club as he saw his long range effort tipped over by de Gea.
Anthony Martial then added United's fourth in injury time from the penalty spot after Morgan Schneiderlin handled, as Mourinho's saw his side return to winning ways. With Everton losing their fourth consecutive game as pressure mounts on the big spending Merseyside team.
Debut Goal From Depoitre Not Enough to Secure Win for Huddersfield
Saturday afternoon saw Huddersfield take on Leicester at the John Smith's Stadium. Both sides came with some poor form as the visitors lost twice in their last two Premier League games whilst the home side drew once and lost once.
The first 45 minutes saw a pretty stale performance from both sides as they went into the halftime break goalless. The Foxes were however on top of the hosts with their possession play in the first half.
After the first 20 minutes of 56% possession by Huddersfield as well as a chance by Laurent Depoitre, Craig Shakespeare urges his players in frustration as they failed to convert chances in the first half.
By the half hour mark, Leicester continued their efforts to press with Jamie Vardy, Danny Simpson, Kelechi Iheanacho and Riyad Mahrez but any attempt had failed to fully convert. Riyad Mahrez was still looking for that spark that would help the Foxes take the lead.
Unfortunately the first half ended with a 0-0 draw as the visitors looked tighten their attack in the second half. Iheanacho looked to most likely to convert any chance Leicester had in the first 45 minutes.
Half-time at John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield Town 0-0 Leicester City. #HudLei pic.twitter.com/Uau4wyqpsQ— Leicester City (@LCFC) September 16, 2017
With only one shot on target in the first half, Huddersfield started the second off with a bang as their Belgian forward Depoitre scores on his full Premier League debut. The 28-year old converted the chance with a through ball from Abdelhamid Sabiri, fending off Harry Maguire and rolling the ball past Peter Schmeichel in the 46th minute.
46' GOAL #htafc 1-0 #lcfc: @laudepoitre SCORES! (AT) pic.twitter.com/8WHhaJL6VU— Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) September 16, 2017
The home side's celebrations didn't last for long as immediately Leicester pressed with their attack and Chris Lowe tackled Leicester midfielder Andy King inside the host's box. Vardy stepped up to take the penalty and smashed the ball into the back of the net as the game stood 1-1 in the 50th minute. The England striker scored his fourth goal of the season.
VARDYYYYYY! Emphatic strike from the penalty spot and it's 1-1. Great response from the Foxes!— Leicester City (@LCFC) September 16, 2017
YASSS!#HudLei pic.twitter.com/m0yl0n4bl4
The next 10 minutes was spent with the Terriers applying full pressure as Mathias Jorgensen was denied a goal by fellow countryman Schmeichel and a controversial offside ruling denied Huddersfield and Elias Kachunga a goal in the 62nd minute.
After a couple of substitutions by the Foxes, Mahrez started to have a bigger influence on the game and he created chances only to be denied by the Huddersfield defence.
Aaron Mooy on the other hand takes the edge as he maintained a consistent performance throughout the game, creating more chances nearing the end of the second half.
The match ended 1-1 with Huddersfield disappointed that they couldn't get the win but Shakespeare's men will leave more frustrated as the former Premier League Champions should've performed better.
West Brom, West Ham Manage Just One Shot on Target as Barry Equals Appearance Record
Both West Brom and West Ham only managed one shot on target each the teams played out a lacklustre 0-0 draw at the Hawthorns on Saturday.
West Ham were coming into the game off the back of their first points of the season, after their 2-0 win against newly promoted Huddersfield ended their three game losing streak on Monday night. The hosts won both of their opening two games of the season, however hadn't won either of their last two games.
The visitors were unchanged from their Monday night win against Huddersfield, where as the hosts made three changes from their last outing. In came Kieran Gibbs, Chris Brunt and James Morrison for Allan Nyom, Jake Livermore and Salomon Rondon. Gareth Barry also equalled Ryan Giggs' record for most Premier League appearances (632nd).
The match quickly became a game of possession, with both teams happy to keep the ball in the midfield. Michail Antonio has been the man in form for West Ham so far this season, and it was he who had West Ham's first chance of the game, outmuscling Ahmed Hegazi and driving forward before his shot from 25 yards out went straight to Ben Foster.
Only a matter of minutes later, Pedro Obiang picked the ball up from around 45 yards out, and after spotting Foster off his line launched an audacious attempt which crashed off the top of the crossbar in what would have been a goal of the season contender, however West Ham were beginning to take control of the game.
After a spell of pressure from the visitors, West Brom had a golden opportunity before half-time against the run of play. Matt Philips created some space on the left-hand side and put an inviting ball into the box, with James Morrison at the penalty spot with an unmarked header. However he couldn't connect properly with the cross, with his header eventually running out for a throw-in.
After a quiet start to the second half, controversy erupted just after the hour mark. Chicharito looked to latch onto Andy Carroll's flick-on header with Foster rushing out of his goal. Hernandez beat Foster to the ball, and was recklessly brought down by the keeper just outside the area.
However, the referee decided to award only a yellow card to the Baggies' keeper, much to the frustration of Slaven Bilic and the West Ham players - especially after the resulting free-kick came to nothing.
That was as exciting as things got, as the match finished 0-0, meaning West Brom have now scored just two goals in their last seven home games. Although West Ham avoided defeat, the point only moves them up one pace to 18th, as the pressure on manager Slaven Bilic continues to mount.
As for West Brom, they move up to ninth in the league temporarily, giving both Tottenham and Arsenal the chance to overtake them should they both win their games. The Baggies haven't won any of their last three Premier League games, and will want to forget this performance in a hurry.