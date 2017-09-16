Premier League Roundup: City Goes Top While Newcastle Sneaks Past Stoke
- Elton John was in attendance but Watford's Saturday night was not all right.
After losing to Manchester City 5-0 at Vicarage Road last season, the Hornets likely were eager for a chance at redemption. It never came.
Despite a few controversial no calls for offside, City had more than enough firepower to disarm the Hornets, striking six goals past Heurelho Gomes and Watford's back line. Sergio Aguero appeared to have the most fun on the day, scoring the first hat trick of the young Premier League season while Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Nicolas Otamendi scored as well. In other fixtures, Liverpool were held to a frustrating draw against Burnley, Newcastle's Jamaal Lescelles scored the winner against Stoke while West Ham, West Brom, Leicester City, Huddersfield Town all drew.
Read up on all the action below.
Liverpool 1-1 Burnley: Dyche's Dogged Clarets Dig Deep to Secure Draw as Reds Drop Precious Points
Liverpool dropped more precious Premier League points this afternoon, after drawing 1-1 with a Sean Dyche's plucky Burnley side at Anfield. The Reds dominated the majority of the match, but failed to convert their staggering 35 efforts on goal into a victory.
Burnley caught Klopp's side napping after a slow-burning start to the game, when Scott Arfield latched onto Robert Brady's looping header and hammered home in the 28th minute. Liverpool equalised quickly, Mohamed Salah getting onto the end of Emre Can's beautifully flighted long-ball, taking a superb touch before slamming a finish under Burnley keeper Nick Pope.
The Reds struggled to break down the Clarets defence in the second half, despite launching wave after wave of attack at Pope's goal. Burnley offered little going forward, instead putting on a characteristic defensive masterclass. Ben Mee almost snatched three points for the visitors late on, before the hosts' final charge for victory failed to see them score a winning goal.
The Reds went at Burnley from the first whistle, working hard to break down Dyche's notoriously defensive side.
Daniel Sturridge almost gave his side the perfect start in the third minute, but his tame effort at the end of Andrew Robertson's marauding run failed to trouble Pope. The pair came close to taking the lead again in the sixth minute, with Sturridge again failing to capitalise on Robertson's attacking endeavours, with the Clarets defence ably clearing away the cross.
Burnley remained solid in the opening quarter of the match, feeling their way into the game and maintaining a compact backline. The Reds responded by turning on the heat, with Salah heading a chance over the bar from Sturridge's fine cross. Burnley then stunned the hosts, with Arfield slotting home cooly from Brady's looping headed cross.
27 - GOOOOOALLLLLLLLL!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/vZf67LxWpC— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) September 16, 2017
Liverpool responded rapidly, as Salah was given time to take three touches of the Can's pinpoint long-ball, before clinically tucking a finish underneath Pope just three minutes after Burnley's opening goal. Klopp's side could smell blood, and Salah was at the heart of his side's endeavours to go in for the kill. The Clarets dug deep, and held onto the draw until half-time.
The Red's resumed their assault on the Burnley goal in the second half, with Sturridge seeing an audacious attempt to chip an onrushIng Pope go narrowly over the bar, before Coutinho saw two long-range efforts whizz over the keeper's crossbar. Liverpool's attacking threat was relentless, and Can drew a fine one-handed save from Pope with a fierce drive.
⚽ Five for #LFC for @22mosalah pic.twitter.com/QW7aBX2gNG— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 16, 2017
Burnley managed to hang on by the skin of their teeth, with Pope doing well to keep out a firmly struck Sturridge effort. Liverpool were looking rampant, piling pressure on the Claret's defence, but their lack of cutting edge began to frustrate the Anfield faithful as the clock ticked into the final quarter of the game.
Ben Mee almost gave the Clarets the lead on two occasions within a minute, with Matip making a last-gasp on the line block from the defender's header, before Mignolet made a super save to keep an effort from the resulting corner out the net. Pope then became the hero, after clawing Dominic Solanke's effort away after it slammed off the underside of the crossbar.
Despite a series of late scares, the away side performed heroically and held on to secure a precious point at Anfield. Defender Steven Ward in particular impressed, shining in a robust back-four and putting his body fearlessly on the line to thwart the Reds' attacking threat.
Newcastle 2-1 Stoke: Lascelles Scores Another Header to Secure Third Consecutive Magpies Win
Newcastle United continued their early season upturn in form on Saturday afternoon by beating Mark Hughes' Stoke City at St. James' Park, thanks to goals from Christian Atsu and Jamaal Lascelles.
Atsu had scored his first Premier League goal for Newcastle in the first half to put the hosts ahead, before Xherdan Shaqiri struck an equaliser early in the second period. That was before Lascelles decided the destination of the points with a thunderous header from a corner kick, making it three consecutive wins for the Magpies in the process.
Lascelles - who also secured his side victory with a header from a set play at Swansea last weekend - has been rumoured to be on the verge of penning a new five-year deal with Rafa Benitez's side, and his case will no doubt be strengthened after his exploits on Saturday afternoon.
Atsu's opener came somewhat against the run of play because of Stoke's early control of possession, but the hosts wrestled control back for the remainder of the opening period after Matt Ritchie teed up the Ghanaian for a tap in at the back post.
FULL-TIME Newcastle 2-1 Stoke— Premier League (@premierleague) September 16, 2017
Jamaal Lascelles secures a third successive #PL win for Newcastle#NEWSTK pic.twitter.com/PAyCLnt76r
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting - who scored twice against Manchester United last week - went close to an equaliser after stinging the palms of Rob Elliot early in the second half, but Shaqiri's drive into the bottom corner moments later levelled things up before Lascelles converted.
Stoke brought on Peter Crouch to play more direct in search of an equaliser in the closing stages, but Mame Biram Diouf wasted arguably the best opportunity of the lot by nodding a great chance wide of the goal in injury time.
On the balance of the game, and chances created, however, Newcastle did deserve the points, and victory means it's the first time the club have secured three consecutive Premier League wins since November 2014.
Crystal Palace 0-1 Southampton: Saints Take Victory as Hodgson's Eagles Set Unwanted PL Record
Southampton put in a solid display to come away from Selhurst Park with all three points on Saturday, as Crystal Palace set a Premier League record for the longest ever run without a goal from a club at the start of a campaign.
Roy Hodgson's reign as Palace manager got off to the worst possible start as his side went 1-0 down within 6 minutes of play.
Steven Davis instigated the move with a pass into Dusan Tadic, the Serbian winger then whipped a dangerous ball across the face of goal which Wayne Hennessey could only parry. The ball dropped kindly to Southampton captain Davis who made no mistake in front of goal to give the Saints the lead on his 200th appearance for the club.
What a start! 😇 #saintsfc pic.twitter.com/xytNDCHUVh— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) September 16, 2017
Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster made a number of vital saves for the away side, the first coming from a Christian Benteke effort from point-blank range 18 minutes into the contest.
The former Celtic keeper's most impressive save came less than 5 minutes into the second-half, Jeffery Schlupp's low cross was met by Palace captain Jason Puncheon six yards out but Forster made a superb diving save to leave Palace without a goal in their opening five Premier League games.
Mauricio Pellegrino will be delighted by his team's victory as Southampton put in a season's best performance at Selhurst Park. While an added bonus for the Saints was star defender Virgil van Dijk making his first appearance this campaign, coming on in the 86th minute of the fixture.
On the other hand, the Crystal Palace hierarchy will be becoming increasingly concerned by the threat of relegation as the Eagles still lacked any offensive quality or fresh ideas despite the change of manager this week.
5 - Crystal Palace are the first side in English top-flight history to open the season with five defeats and no goals scored. Woe. pic.twitter.com/umoc2RwDdb— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 16, 2017
Lineups
Crystal Palace
TEAM NEWS IS IN!— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) September 16, 2017
Ruben Loftus-Cheek returns 👊#CRYSOU 🔴🔵 🦅 pic.twitter.com/YWnYMRt4EI
Southampton