Liverpool dropped more precious Premier League points this afternoon, after drawing 1-1 with a Sean Dyche's plucky Burnley side at Anfield. The Reds dominated the majority of the match, but failed to convert their staggering 35 efforts on goal into a victory.

Burnley caught Klopp's side napping after a slow-burning start to the game, when Scott Arfield latched onto Robert Brady's looping header and hammered home in the 28th minute. Liverpool equalised quickly, Mohamed Salah getting onto the end of Emre Can's beautifully flighted long-ball, taking a superb touch before slamming a finish under Burnley keeper Nick Pope.

The Reds struggled to break down the Clarets defence in the second half, despite launching wave after wave of attack at Pope's goal. Burnley offered little going forward, instead putting on a characteristic defensive masterclass. Ben Mee almost snatched three points for the visitors late on, before the hosts' final charge for victory failed to see them score a winning goal.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The Reds went at Burnley from the first whistle, working hard to break down Dyche's notoriously defensive side.

Daniel Sturridge almost gave his side the perfect start in the third minute, but his tame effort at the end of Andrew Robertson's marauding run failed to trouble Pope. The pair came close to taking the lead again in the sixth minute, with Sturridge again failing to capitalise on Robertson's attacking endeavours, with the Clarets defence ably clearing away the cross.

Burnley remained solid in the opening quarter of the match, feeling their way into the game and maintaining a compact backline. The Reds responded by turning on the heat, with Salah heading a chance over the bar from Sturridge's fine cross. Burnley then stunned the hosts, with Arfield slotting home cooly from Brady's looping headed cross.

Liverpool responded rapidly, as Salah was given time to take three touches of the Can's pinpoint long-ball, before clinically tucking a finish underneath Pope just three minutes after Burnley's opening goal. Klopp's side could smell blood, and Salah was at the heart of his side's endeavours to go in for the kill. The Clarets dug deep, and held onto the draw until half-time.

The Red's resumed their assault on the Burnley goal in the second half, with Sturridge seeing an audacious attempt to chip an onrushIng Pope go narrowly over the bar, before Coutinho saw two long-range efforts whizz over the keeper's crossbar. Liverpool's attacking threat was relentless, and Can drew a fine one-handed save from Pope with a fierce drive.

Burnley managed to hang on by the skin of their teeth, with Pope doing well to keep out a firmly struck Sturridge effort. Liverpool were looking rampant, piling pressure on the Claret's defence, but their lack of cutting edge began to frustrate the Anfield faithful as the clock ticked into the final quarter of the game.

Ben Mee almost gave the Clarets the lead on two occasions within a minute, with Matip making a last-gasp on the line block from the defender's header, before Mignolet made a super save to keep an effort from the resulting corner out the net. Pope then became the hero, after clawing Dominic Solanke's effort away after it slammed off the underside of the crossbar.

Despite a series of late scares, the away side performed heroically and held on to secure a precious point at Anfield. Defender Steven Ward in particular impressed, shining in a robust back-four and putting his body fearlessly on the line to thwart the Reds' attacking threat.