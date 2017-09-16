Soccer

Ex-Liverpool Flop Leads Shock List of Players Rated More Skilful Than Lionel Messi on New FIFA 18

19 minutes ago

Gaming enthusiasts across the globe are in shock following the revelation that ex-Liverpool flop Ossama Assaidi has been deemed more skilful than Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi in the player ratings of FIFA 18. The Moroccan midfielder joined the Reds in 2012, but made just four league appearances for the club before eventually leaving for Dubai side Al-Ahli in 2015.

As reported by the Daily Mirror, Assaidi has joined the likes of top players Cristiano Ronaldo, Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale and Antoine Griezmann in being given a five-star skills rating, while Barça talisman Messi has only been awarded four. Interestingly, Assaidi is not the only surprise name of the five-star list, with a number of left-field choices also being given full-marks.

Irish journeyman Aiden McGeady, currently starring for Sunderland in the Championship, has been awarded the full five-star rating for his skill level, alongside the likes of Chelsea prodigy Charly Musonda, Southampton's Sofiane Boufal, Montreal Impact star Ignacio Patti, Philadelphia Union winger Ilsinho and Al-Raed trickster Shikabala.

Lionel Messi fans will be scratching their heads in disbelief, especially given the skilful performances the forward has put in so far this season, weaving his way through opposition penalty areas with aplomb and scoring five league goals in just three appearances. The Argentine star thrilled Barça fans last weekend, scoring a hat-trick against rivals Espanyol.

FIFA 18 will be released on September 29th, and will give players the opportunity to step into the shoes of their footballing heroes in the quest for greatness. Given his five-star rating, Assaidi might just prove to be a left-field bargain for savvy players of the highly popular franchise.

