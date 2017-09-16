Inter Manager Luciano Spalletti Insists Captain's Mauro Icardi Needs a Higher Value Release Clause

Despite stirring controversy with fans in recent years, Mauro Icardi has done well as striker and captain for Inter Milan.

Inter Boss Luciano Spalletti acknowledged the Argentine's outstanding performance in Serie A in an interview with Premium Sport, where he stated that Icardi's release clause should resemble that of Real Madrid's Isco.

"Icardi should be given the highest clause possible," he said. "He's at the level of Isco [whose new Real Madrid contract has a €700m release clause] and all the top players."

Last season saw Icardi net 24 goals for the Nerazzurri in the Serie A and he has continued his strong form this season with five goals in three games.

Icardi also created 43 chances last season with eight assists while maintaining a 72% passing accuracy average with a total of 318 successful passes.

He has signed a new contract which sees him with the Italian giants until 2021 with a reported release clause of €110m.