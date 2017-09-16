Klopp Hints Philippe Coutinho Could Start Saturday Clash With Burnley Following Summer Speculation

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has praised the club's spirit and admitted that Philippe Coutinho could be in line to start against Burnley this weekend.

When asked at his pre-match press conference about Coutinho's current fitness levels, Klopp said, via the Daily Mail: "You can build up, you can get minutes when you start. This is not the moment when I talk about the line-up of tomorrow, but he should be ready.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"It was really nice how the crowd welcomed him [against Sevilla], no one was 100 percent certain of this but we as a Liverpool family were sensitive enough to do this. He trained outstanding in the sessions so far since he is back. The game was not perfect but that's how it is after the long break."





The Brazilian's return to the Liverpool squad has come at a timely moment for Klopp, as he will be without star winger Sadio Mane for the next three matches, following his controversial red card against Manchester City last Saturday.

📸 PHOTO | Philippe Coutinho in training today. pic.twitter.com/oGs5HGy77I — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) September 14, 2017

When asked about the Senegalese winger's absence, Klopp was in a positive mood, saying: "There will be moments where he cannot play or should not play. We have options. Roberto [Firmino] already played left wing, Phil can play there, Alex [Oxlade-Chamberlain] can play there."

"That’s all good. We can change the system, we can do a lot of things. It's always difficult to replace top-class players but we did it well towards the end of last season when we had to play without him."

Liverpool face Burnley at 3pm on Saturday afternoon in a bid to get their form back on track, following a crushing 5-0 defeat to Manchester City and a 2-2 draw in midweek against Sevilla.