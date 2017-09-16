Mauricio Pochettino Names His Favourite Harry Kane Goal & Claims it Saved His Job in 2014

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that a goal scored by Harry Kane in November 2014 saved him from getting the sack, and that it's his favourite goal for that reason.

Kane scored his 100th career goal against Everton last weekend, and looks set to enjoy a prolific footballing career having already become one of Europe's best strikers at the age of just 23.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Speaking ahead of their Premier League clash against Swansea, via ESPN, Pochettino hailed the talismanic striker's development at the club, but chose to highlight a deflected free-kick against Aston Villa as his favourite Kane moment, due to the effect he believed the winning strike had on his managerial status.

Pochettino claimed: "I can find many other goals that were fantastic but, for me, goals are related to emotion, to the period you are living in. For me, that goal was an amazing goal because it meant for us, for everyone, the possibility to stay here today.

"It's true, the team were 14th or 13th (they were 11th) and we were a little bit under pressure because the team were playing well, but not winning games and we were a bit under pressure. Always in football, when you don't get good results, the first to be sacked is the manager."





Pochettino continued in his assertion that the goal was of key importance to his continued reign at the club, and highlighted the uncertainty that existed in his early days as Spurs manager:





"That is why that goal allowed us to carry on working and try to change the club. We were in the first season at Tottenham and people on day one when I signed the contract said, 'Ok maybe in a few months, we have a new face in front of us!'"

Spurs will go into their Saturday evening match against Swansea City brimming with confidence, having defeated Borussia Dortmund 3-1 in their midweek Champions League tie.

Pochettino's side will hope to have shaken off their widely discussed 'Wembley Hoodoo' - the theory that they are in some way unable to perform to their best in their temporary stadium.