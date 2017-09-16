Mauricio Pochettino Reveals Reason Behind Spurs Star Harry Winks' Recent Lack of Game Time

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed why Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Winks has only seen limited playing time so far this season.

Speaking to Football.London (h/t ninetyminutesonline), the Spurs manager revealed that the young midfielder is still recovering from a injury he received late last season:

"Yes, [Winks'] struggling. His injury was very bad and he struggled a little bit still in my opinion. Still he needs more, more to work hard.

"Still he feels a little bit of pain in his ankle. Always football is about confidence, trust and feeling 100 per cent and he still struggles a little bit."

The 21-year old exploded onto the scene in 2016-2017, demonstrating the potential to be a future star. Yet an ankle injury picked up against Burnley late last season has so far kept him largely sidelined for the 2017-2018 campaign.

Tottenham have had a mixed start to the new Premier League campaign, so far picking up seven points in four matches.

With Winks out, the team have mostly played the combination of Mousa Dembele, Eric Dier, Moussa Sissoko, and the now-injured Victor Wanyama.

Winks is widely seen as a future England international, with the young midfielder having demonstrated his potential last season. He is an competent passer, who has a great understanding of the flow of a game.

However, the young fan favourite will likely remain sidelined as Spurs host Swansea City on Saturday, with striker Fernando Llorente possibly set to play against his former club. The home side are overwhelming favourites against a Swansea team who have only won a single league game so far this season.