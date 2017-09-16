Real Madrid Star Gareth Bale Attempts to Silence Boo Boys as Boss Zidane Demands More of Welsh Ace

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has attempted to dampen the fury of Galacticos' fans, who have targeted the Welshman by consistently booing him in his side's recent outings. Bale has been whistled and jeered by the Bernabéu faithful, who have singled out the 28-year-old as a key contributor to the side's less than emphatic start to the 2017/18 La Liga campaign.

Los Blancos have drawn their opening two home games of the season, a record deemed simply unacceptable to a fan-base who have been spoilt with a series of sensational sides in their history as a club. Bale has moved to quell the wrath of the boo boys, speaking at an Adidas event, via the Mail, stating:

"We need to be calm and take it game by game. We had a great start with the two titles, but we want to keep winning. Our goal has not been achieved yet and we want to win everything. We were the first team to win two Champions Leagues in a row and now there is the motivation to win a third."

Great to meet the fans today in Madrid! #ThePulseofRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/M0xg8ZNNyu — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) September 15, 2017

Meanwhile, Real boss Zinedine Zidane has defended the player's dip in form, while claiming the will need to up his game quickly. Despite playing well in the side's midweek Champions League win over APOEL, Bale still received unsavoury treatment from the fans during the match. Speaking ahead of Sunday's match against Real Sociedad, via the Metro, Zidane claimed:

"Gareth had four months out of the team, and to return to his best level he will need four more months at least, to be as he was before. We must not think that Gareth must step up, without Karim and Cristiano. We have many players who can make the difference.

"If Gareth scores twice tomorrow, everyone happy, so I hope he does and we change what people are thinking about Gareth on the pitch, he does too, but he will be very good very soon, for sure."

"We must be relaxed, as I am. He is getting better, and we must have patience as we will see him at his best."