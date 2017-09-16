Soccer

Real Madrid Star Gareth Bale Attempts to Silence Boo Boys as Boss Zidane Demands More of Welsh Ace

18 minutes ago

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has attempted to dampen the fury of Galacticos' fans, who have targeted the Welshman by consistently booing him in his side's recent outings. Bale has been whistled and jeered by the Bernabéu faithful, who have singled out the 28-year-old as a key contributor to the side's less than emphatic start to the 2017/18 La Liga campaign.

Los Blancos have drawn their opening two home games of the season, a record deemed simply unacceptable to a fan-base who have been spoilt with a series of sensational sides in their history as a club. Bale has moved to quell the wrath of the boo boys, speaking at an Adidas event, via the Mail, stating:

"We need to be calm and take it game by game. We had a great start with the two titles, but we want to keep winning. Our goal has not been achieved yet and we want to win everything. We were the first team to win two Champions Leagues in a row and now there is the motivation to win a third."

"Our goal has not been achieved yet and we want to win everything. We were the first team to win two Champions Leagues in a row and now there is the motivation to win a third."


Meanwhile, Real boss Zinedine Zidane has defended the player's dip in form, while claiming the will need to up his game quickly. Despite playing well in the side's midweek Champions League win over APOEL, Bale still received unsavoury treatment from the fans during the match. Speaking ahead of Sunday's match against Real Sociedad, via the Metro, Zidane claimed:

"Gareth had four months out of the team, and to return to his best level he will need four more months at least, to be as he was before. We must not think that Gareth must step up, without Karim and Cristiano. We have many players who can make the difference. 

"If Gareth scores twice tomorrow, everyone happy, so I hope he does and we change what people are thinking about Gareth on the pitch, he does too, but he will be very good very soon, for sure."

"We must be relaxed, as I am. He is getting better, and we must have patience as we will see him at his best."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters