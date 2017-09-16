Ryan Bertrand Admits There Is No Animosity With Dutch Star After Failed Summer Move to Liverpool

England international Ryan Bertrand confirmed that there was no animosity between Virgil van Dijk and the rest of the squad after the 26-year-old defender rejoined the Southampton first team, according to Sky Sports.

Van Dijk was at the centre of a number of transfer rumours over the summer, with Liverpool strongly linked with a move for the defender throughout the window. However, Van Dijk was unable to secure a move away from St Mary's this summer after Liverpool were forced to apologise for tapping up the Dutch international.

Klopp on no plan B after Van Dijk: "I said if there would have been a solution out there we would have done it. There was no solution." — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) September 15, 2017

Bertrand admitted he knew that Van Dijk wanted to push the move through ahead of the club's clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday, but that he was glad to see him remain at the club.

"It is nice to keep hold of players," Bertrand said. "There were no bad vibes in the dressing room. Everyone is entitled to their opinions and what they want to do in their lives, but we just get on with it and play as a team.

"He has clearly stated that there are some big teams involved and wanted him and he just wanted to go on and pursue his career and move on to really big things," he added. "But he had a contract with Southampton and it did not happen. The club did not want to sell him and that is it, that is football."

The Dutch international could be involved in Southampton's trip to Selhurst Park on Saturday, with Mauricio Pellegrino's side being the first opponents for new Eagles boss Roy Hodgson to face at the helm of Crystal Palace.