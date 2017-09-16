Tottenham 0-0 Swansea: Spurs' Wembley Hoodoo Continues in the League as the Swans Hold on for a Draw

Tottenham have failed to win a league game at Wembley for the third time this season as a resilient Swansea City side fought hard for a stalemate draw - Mauricio Pochettino's side have now dropped seven points at home in the league so far.

Swans keeper, Lukasz Fabianski, was arguably the man of the match - pulling off several saves from close range, including a header from Harry Kane, who also smashed the crossbar from seven yards out after Son's shot produced another save from Fabianski.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Spurs claimed 75% of the match's possession but were unable to make it count - the home side struck 25 attempts towards goal but none that could get past Fabianski.



The first half was largely contested in Swansea's half with Spurs trying to break the Swans' resilience but they wouldn't prevail as the sides went in deadlocked at half-time. Jan Vertonghen went close on the 45 minute mark but his shot from outside the box was well held by Lukasz Fabianski.

Swansea would continue to frustrate Spurs for the large parts of the second half as the home side were unable to find that killer final ball. Several times Spurs sent the ball in the Swans' box but Tottenham were unable to make it count.



The away side didn't hold back in their efforts to find a breakthrough - summer signing Tammy Abraham caused the Spurs back line trouble and Alfie Mawson was unlucky with a well-guided header from a corner.



Talk about parking the bus...



That's exactly what Swansea have done against Tottenham at Wembley - 0-0.https://t.co/oEEdUjbaQu #TOTSWA pic.twitter.com/BEtc3RXY5O — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) September 16, 2017

Spurs came into this game following an impressive midweek victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League and were looking to win at Wembley for the second time this week and for the first time in the league.

Swansea were looking to bounce back after losing at home to Newcastle in their last league match. Pochettino handed a league debut to former PSG defender Serge Aurier, who came on after 70 minutes and caused Swansea trouble down the right flank and had a questionable penalty claim turned down.

Tottenham's next game is at home again on Tuesday against Barnsley in the EFL Cup and the Swans continue their travels - this time to Berkshire to face Reading.

