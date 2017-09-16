West Brom 0-0 West Ham: Each Team Manages Just One Shot on Target as Barry Equals Appearance Record

Both West Brom and West Ham only managed one shot on target each the teams played out a lacklustre 0-0 draw at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

West Ham were coming into the game off the back of their first points of the season, after their 2-0 win against newly promoted Huddersfield ended their three game losing streak on Monday night. The hosts won both of their opening two games of the season, however hadn't won either of their last two games.

The visitors were unchanged from their Monday night win against Huddersfield, where as the hosts made three changes from their last outing. In came Kieran Gibbs, Chris Brunt and James Morrison for Allan Nyom, Jake Livermore and Salomon Rondon. Gareth Barry also equalled Ryan Giggs' record for most Premier League appearances (632nd).

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The match quickly became a game of possession, with both teams happy to keep the ball in the midfield. Michail Antonio has been the man in form for West Ham so far this season, and it was he who had West Ham's first chance of the game, outmuscling Ahmed Hegazi and driving forward before his shot from 25 yards out went straight to Ben Foster.

Only a matter of minutes later, Pedro Obiang picked the ball up from around 45 yards out, and after spotting Foster off his line launched an audacious attempt which crashed off the top of the crossbar in what would have been a goal of the season contender, however West Ham were beginning to take control of the game.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

After a spell of pressure from the visitors, West Brom had a golden opportunity before half-time against the run of play. Matt Philips created some space on the left-hand side and put an inviting ball into the box, with James Morrison at the penalty spot with an unmarked header. However he couldn't connect properly with the cross, with his header eventually running out for a throw-in.

After a quiet start to the second half, controversy erupted just after the hour mark. Chicharito looked to latch onto Andy Carroll's flick-on header with Foster rushing out of his goal. Hernandez beat Foster to the ball, and was recklessly brought down by the keeper just outside the area.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

However, the referee decided to award only a yellow card to the Baggies' keeper, much to the frustration of Slaven Bilic and the West Ham players - especially after the resulting free-kick came to nothing.

That was as exciting as things got, as the match finished 0-0, meaning West Brom have now scored just two goals in their last seven home games. Although West Ham avoided defeat, the point only moves them up one pace to 18th, as the pressure on manager Slaven Bilic continues to mount.

As for West Brom, they move up to ninth in the league temporarily, giving both Tottenham and Arsenal the chance to overtake them should they both win their games. The Baggies haven't won any of their last three Premier League games, and will want to forget this performance in a hurry.