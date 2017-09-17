Alan Shearer Insists Tottenham Should Have Had a Penalty in 0-0 Draw With Swansea City

Former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer believes Tottenham should have been awarded a penalty in their 0-0 draw with Swansea City.

Spurs failed to acquire what many thought were necessary reinforcements in the summer's transfer window, and, as a result the north London club have endured an unconvincing start to the new season, dropping points against the likes of Chelsea and Burnley.

FT: Tottenham 0-0 Swansea



75% possession, 24 shots, no goals for Spurs



However, Mauricio Pochettino's side had two contentious penalty claims in their match against Swansea with both being denied by referee Mike Dean. Shearer analysed the first of the two on BBC's Match of the Day, coming to the conclusion that Dean incorrectly waved Tottenham protests away.

“I think they definitely should have had this one. Mawson flicks it onto him [Olsson] and he’s six or seven yards away with his arms up. I think that’s a penalty," Shearer said per the Mail.

"And Tottenham were denied another penalty when Serge Aurier was tripped late on inside the box by Jordan Ayew. Phil Neville has claimed that this was a stonewall penalty.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

“It was a brilliant ball from Eric Dier”, said Neville, “and I don’t see how this isn’t a penalty.

“He gives handball, which it wasn’t, it came off his chest. The defender just clips the heels there of Aurier and that’s a penalty.

“Spurs should have had two penalties and normally Mike Dean is someone who likes to give penalties.”

Tottenham will look to improve on their current form in Tuesday's League Cup clash with Barnsley.