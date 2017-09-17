Soccer

Ancelotti Praises 'Extraordinary Performance' as Bayern Kick-Start Oktoberfest With 4-0 Victory

39 minutes ago

Bayern Munich thrashed Mainz 4-0 on Saturday, the Bavarians claiming an important three points after suffering a defeat at the hands of TSG Hoffenheim last week.

Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti took to social media to praise his team's performance after the game. Contrary to the flattering scoreline, Bayern were often sloppy in possession and had a more clinical team been visiting Bavaria, Manuel Neuer would have been fortunate to keep a clean sheet.

A first-half brace from Arjen Robben put Ancelotti's side into the perfect position at the break. Polish striker Robert Lewandowski matched his Dutch teammate in the second half, notching two clinical goals to help Bayern climb back up the Bundesliga table.

On Friday, newly promoted Hannover 96 claimed the top spot in the Bundesliga table after securing a 2-0 victory over Hamburger SV. Goals from Martin Harnik and Ihlas Bebou compiled more misery onto Markus Gisdol's Hamburg, having lost to RB Leipzig last week, leaving die Rothosen sat in mid-table.

Elsewhere in the Bundesliga, Schalke 04 and FC Augsburg both claimed 2-1 victories away from home. 

RB Leipzig and Borussia Mönchengladbach were involved in a thrilling stalemate in the late kick-off on Saturday, Timo Werner and Naby Keita's goals for the hosts being canceled out by Thorgan Hazard and Lars Stindl.


In Stuttgart, Hannes Wolf kept his winning run at home in the Bundesliga going against VfL Wolfsburg, summer signing Chadrac Akolo notching his second goal in as many games to claim a 1-0 victory for the hosts.

