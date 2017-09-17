Antoine Griezmann Names Wanda Metropolitano the 'Best Stadium' He Has Ever Played In

Antoine Griezmann has labelled Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano stadium the "best I've played in" after scoring the first goal at the new arena in Saturday's 1-0 win against Malaga.

The Frenchman expertly turned in Angel Correa's cross in the second-half to give his side a successful start to life at their new home.

And he has praised the aesthetics and atmosphere of the pristine stadium following the narrow victory over Malaga.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

"We really wanted to win, we trained here on Thursday but something was missing, the No. 12 [the fans] was missing," he said, quoted by Marca.

"The truth is, it is the best stadium I've played in, and not just because it's our home."

Griezmann returned to the side having been suspended from the opening game of the season against Girona, and he was keen to make an immediate impact.

Antoine Griezmann has been involved in 25 LaLiga goals since the start of last season; more than any other Atletico player.



17 ⚽️

8 🅰️ pic.twitter.com/tZLLloxlAD — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 17, 2017

"I really wanted to get back to running and working hard for the team, I am very happy to be able to do this again," he added. "And with every match I feel better."





Victory moved Atletico to third place in the fledgling La Liga table, below Real Sociedad and Barcelona, but Griezmann has stressed the need for consistency.





"We have to continue in this way, the team has already won 5-1 against Las Palmas," he said. "We also played a good match last week, we are going to get better and better."

Atletico are next in action with a difficult trip to San Mamés against Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.