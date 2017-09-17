Soccer

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Chelsea: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

1:08 | Soccer
Can Chelsea get back on top of the Premier League?
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

Chelsea hosts Arsenal on Sunday, Sept. 17 in an early-season matchup between two of the league's top clubs.

Chelsea comes into the match with three wins and a loss to start the season, which has the team toward the top of the table. In Chelsea's last contest, the team came away with a 2-1 victory.

Arsenal enters the match with two wins and two losses and is currently in the bottom half of the standings. Arsenal is coming off a 3-0 victory last week.

How to Watch

Time: 8:30 a.m. EST

TV channel: CNBC

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

