Arsenal's Star Signing Claims He Does Not Yet Feel Settled in at the Emirates

Despite having a good start to life in London, Alexandre Lacazette claims that he is yet to feel completely settled in at the Emirates after his move from France.

The 26-year-old striker became Arsenal’s club record signing this summer, when he joined the Gunners side from Lyon for £52m.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Lacazette has seemingly settled in well on the pitch, scoring two goals in his first four appearances in the Premier League for the Gunners, most recently in Arsenal's 3-0 win over Bournemouth last time out.





However, the Frenchman has claimed in an interview with the official Arsenal website, that he still needs time to get used to playing with his new team-mates, in order to feel fully settled in with the Gunners:

“Obviously a couple of months isn’t long enough to get to know my team-mates really well," said Lacazette.

“I’ll be happy when I have that understanding with them on the pitch with my eyes shut.

“It has been going well already, as I’ve managed to score some goals and boost my confidence. It’s going well.”

The striker was speaking in the build up to this afternoon's exciting London derby, which sees Lacazette's Arsenal take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Lacazette will be hoping to earn a place in the starting eleven for the early 'top six' clash, after being rested for the midweek 3-1 win over 1. FC Koln in the Europa League.

As well as the Europa League victory, the Gunners head into the game looking to back up their 3-0 win over Bournemouth last weekend, in a period which sees Wenger's men hitting good form.

If Lacazette can help his team beat Chelsea by a three goal margin this afternoon, it would see his side climb way up the table to fourth, putting his side in the all important Champions League qualifying spots.