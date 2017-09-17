Soccer

Barcelona Confirm Ousmane Dembele Will Be Out for Up to Four Months After Ruptured Tendon in Thigh

an hour ago

Barcelona have confirmed that Ousmane Dembele will be out for between three-and-a-half and four months after tests revealed he has ruptured a tendon in his thigh.

The Frenchman was forced to withdraw in the first half of his side's 2-1 win against Getafe with what at first appeared to be a hamstring pull.


But it has now been confirmed that the injury is far more serious, and could see Dembele miss the first half of the season.

The 20-year-old, who was making his first league start for his new club, will now fly out to Finland where he will undergo surgery.

A club statement after the game read: "Ousmane Dembele has a hamstring injury in his left leg, more tests are needed to find out the extent of the injury."

Coach Ernesto Valverde echoed the statement, and admitted that losing the 20-year-old to injury so soon is "a shame".

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

"It's a muscle problem," he said. "We think it's a tear, but we will do more tests tomorrow.


"It's a shame because he was just getting up to scratch with the team's dynamic. We hope he won't be out for a long time." 

Barcelona signed Dembele from Borussia Dortmund for an initial €105m, although it could rise to €145m with add-ons.

The youngster made his debut as a substitute in last weekend's 5-0 victory over Espanyol, providing an assist for Luis Suarez.

He then made his first start in Tuesday night's Champions League opener against Serie A champions Juventus.

