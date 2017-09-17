Bayern Star Arjen Robben Insists Fellow Winger Is Paramount to Club's Title Chances

Bayern Munich star Arjen Robben has insisted Franck Ribery is a hugely important player for the club and that they need him if they are going to win the Bundesliga title for the sixth consecutive season.

The Dutchman got himself on the scoresheet at the weekend in the 4-0 win over Mainz, and sought out Ribery on the bench for his celebration

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

As quoted by BILD, he said of his gesture: "It was also a sign because he is a very important player."

Ribery made headlines during the week for his angry reaction to being substituted by Carlo Ancelotti against Anderlecht.

He took to Instagram to post his own lengthy take on the situation (via Goal): "I was always one of the honest and loyal players in this business. I have respect for the fans and for the club I love. Throwing my wet jersey yesterday night had nothing to do with disrespect or anything else people who believe or pretend to know me accuse me of.

"This wet jersey which I have worn for more than 10 years now and give my everything for, with all my impulsiveness and my will to win, with which we have achieved so much. Some people will never understand what it means to give everything for your club and I'm sorry for them."

Former Chelsea and Real Madrid star Robben added: "There was a lot going on with this change. But he is a very important player for us. If we want to win titles, we need a Ribéry. It was nice to celebrate with him."

Ribery, Robben and co seem to be back on track after their shock defeat to Hoffenheim recently and their poor showing in pre-season.

