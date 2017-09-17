Bayern Striker Responds to Real Madrid Links Following Reports He's 'Obsessed' by Possible Switch

Robert Lewandowski has moved to distance himself from a move to Real Madrid, despite reports coming out suggesting he is 'obsessed' with a potential move to the Bernabeu.

The Polish striker recently voiced his frustrations with the club's activity in the summer transfer window, and also the lack of competition within the squad - which prompted CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge to publicly criticise him back.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

The Bavarians have had a rocky start to the season, but beat Mainz 4-0 on Saturday to get things back on track thanks in-part to a brace from Lewandowski.

AS reported by AS, via Sky Germany, the former Borussia Dortmund star is secretly craving a move away from the Allianz Arena, but speaking after the game he said: "I do not have to say anything to every nonsense."

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

The paper claim the 29-year-old has actually informed his representatives that he wishes to link up with superstar names at the Bernabeu next season including Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos and Toni Kroos.

The hitman, whose brace marked his 81st and 82nd goals for the club, is acutely aware that Madrid tend to favour signing younger players with high potential, and so could look to force through a move sooner rather than later.

Lewandowski has emerged as one of world football's top marksmen in recent years, and is still under contract with the German club until 2021.

