Chelsea Added Some Pre-Match Spice to Arsenal Affair by Posting Clip of Bellerin Getting Clattered

Chelsea made a very bold move before their match with Arsenal on Sunday, by posting a short video clip of Marcos Alonso's goal in the game between the sides last season.

The goal was legitimate, but it is still controversial from the Blues, because the clip shows Hector Bellerin getting absolutely clattered by the Spaniard in the process.

The game was stopped for a short period of time that day following the goal whilst Bellerin received treatment, and the post definitely hit a nerve with Arsenal fans ahead of the crunch clash at Stamford Bridge.

The general consensus was that Chelsea could have chosen a different clip to hype up the game, with some labelling the move as a low blow and 'classless'.

One suggested the club could have used something such as Eden Hazard's amazing solo goal last season, whilst others vented with some very colourful language indeed.

It has set up a tantalising clash, in which both sides will be going for three points - Chelsea will be hoping to keep pace at the top, whilst Arsenal need a win to climb into the top half.

