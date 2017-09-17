Craig Shakespeare Concedes Leicester Were Fortunate to Get a Point Against Huddersfield

Saturday afternoon saw Leicester draw away against Huddersfield Town after panic in the second half from an early goal was settled by a Jamie Vardy penalty minutes later.

With the hosts looking in better form in the game, Foxes manager Craig Shakespeare told the press that he was happy that his team got a point against Huddersfield, Leicester Mercury reports.

“I have to be happy with a point and if you had offered me that at half time I would have snapped your hands off,” he said. “We were second best in the first half. Credit to the home team for the way they applied themselves."





Shakespeare admits that some of his players were out of form today including Riyad Mahrez in the first half of the match, but states that in general, Leicester perform to better standards in other league games.





“We had quite a few players off the pace. But ultimately, when you assess it after the game, we have played a lot better than that this season and got nothing. So to get a point I have to be relieved and pleased."

He also acknowledged the wrongful offside decision against Elias Kuchanka that would've seen the Terriers win 2-1 against the Foxes.

“We have had it (the offside decision) go against us. This one probably went for us," Shakespeare said. “As coaches we will review what we did this week, but you have that in football. You have to pay credit to Huddersfield today.

"You could see in terms of momentum and what they are about they will be disappointed they didn’t get three points, but we know we can play a lot better."

The 53-year-old also praised his players' immediate response to Laurent Depoitre's goal in the second half, saving the Foxes from defeat.

“We showed resilience and character when we conceded straight after half time. I think it was really important we responded quickly to that, which we did through a definite penalty.

“From that point of view we did have a few chances and it was a more competitive performance in the second half, so I have to be pleased with a point.”