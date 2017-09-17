Eric Dier Gives Frank Assessment of Spurs' Dull Performance Against Swansea

Tottenham's Eric Dier has given his take on the disappointing result stemming from the Londoners' match against Swansea City on Saturday.

The Welsh side were able to earn a point against Mauricio Pochettino's men, condemning them to yet another poor output on their Wembley ground.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

There were no goals scored by either team, but Spurs could have had two penalties after Serge Aurier came on to liven things up late on.

Giving his assessment via the club's official Twitter account, Dier was quite frank and to the point.

"We completely dominated from start to finish," he said. "We still believe we're good enough to break teams down and that wasn't the case today so it's very frustrating.

"We just lacked a bit of quality on that final pass, or that final shot."

Spurs had come off a very good result in the week, convincingly beating Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League opener.

But things have been less than positive since then, leaving them with a bit of ground to make up on their Premier League rivals.