Soccer

Eric Dier Gives Frank Assessment of Spurs' Dull Performance Against Swansea

23 minutes ago

Tottenham's Eric Dier has given his take on the disappointing result stemming from the Londoners' match against Swansea City on Saturday.

The Welsh side were able to earn a point against Mauricio Pochettino's men, condemning them to yet another poor output on their Wembley ground.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

There were no goals scored by either team, but Spurs could have had two penalties after Serge Aurier came on to liven things up late on.

Giving his assessment via the club's official Twitter account, Dier was quite frank and to the point.

"We completely dominated from start to finish," he said. "We still believe we're good enough to break teams down and that wasn't the case today so it's very frustrating.

"We just lacked a bit of quality on that final pass, or that final shot."

Spurs had come off a very good result in the week, convincingly beating Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League opener.

But things have been less than positive since then, leaving them with a bit of ground to make up on their Premier League rivals.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters