Jose Mourinho Reveals the Simple Reason Man Utd Beat Chelsea to the Signing of Romelu Lukaku

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed just how the club were able to sign Romelu Lukaku from Everton ahead of Premier League rivals Chelsea.

The big Belgian looked for all the world like he was going to return to his old club this summer, but a hugely entertaining few days saw him end up at United after undergoing a medical in LA.

It left Chelsea with egg on their face, and Antonio Conte reportedly furious. The Blues then went on to sign Alvaro Morata, who has hit the ground running at his new club just as well as Lukaku has at Old Trafford.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Mourinho revealed it was sheer spending power that allowed them to conclude the deal.

He said: "I don’t think it was my influence, no. I think that we paid the money that Everton asked for and we paid the player the wages that his agent asked for and we paid the agents the commission that they asked for. I don’t see another reason."

United managed to steal Lukaku after forking out £75m, with the possibility of another £15m in add-ons.

Lukaku takes to the field against his former club Everton for the first time in Sunday's 4pm kick off at Old Trafford, and will be hoping to find the back of the net once again - he has hit six in six for United so far and has struck up great partnerships with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

