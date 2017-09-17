Soccer

Liverpool Boss Jürgen Klopp Expresses Frustration at Reds' Disappointing 1-1 Draw With Burnley

38 minutes ago

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has revealed his frustration with his side's disappointing 1-1 Premier League draw with Burnley on Saturday afternoon. The Reds dominated the match, firing 35 shots at goal, but failed to turn their attacking pressure into a victory. Scott Arfield gave the visitors the lead after 27 minutes, before Mohamed Salah equalised soon after.

Neither side was able to score a winning goal, and Klopp spoke to Liverpool's official website about the result, conceding his frustration with the result, while maintaining that he was pleased with the performance. Klopp stated:

"It feels strange, it feels wrong, but it’s a fact – we drew. A lot of parts of the game I was really happy with. We made seven changes but it was still really fluent, it looked like proper football – offensive football, dominant football, possession football how it should be.

"We created moments. You cannot create in each situation a finishing situation, but we did it absolutely often enough. It could have been more often, of course, because with one better decision here or there then we would have had a few more."

"But it was the best game against Burnley since I’m here, obviously not result-wise but performance-wise for sure.

Klopp's side were made to rue their missed opportunities in a game which sealed a deeply frustrating week for the Reds, who also drew in midweek against Sevilla in the Champions League. Discussing the impact of the tricky patch his side are in, the charismatic Liverpool boss claimed:

"Why we feel so disappointed or frustrated is because we all see what this team would be able to do.

"Seven changes and playing that kind of football – nobody should take that for granted, it’s pretty rare, so that’s good. Obviously we have quality and now we have to use this quality consistently, that should be the plan."


The Reds will hope to put their poor form behind them next week, as they prepare to face two trips to Leicester City next week, facing the Foxes in both the League Cup and the Premier League.

