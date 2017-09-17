Soccer

Liverpool on High Alert as Star Winger Sadio Mane Attracts Interest From Europe's Elite

18 minutes ago

Liverpool are set for another battle to keep hold of their star players as the European elite of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus have started circling for pacey winger Sadio Mane.

The 25-year-old has quickly become an imperative member of Jurgen Klopp's side following his arrival from Southampton in 2016, and with consistent headline grabbing performances he has made a number of clubs stop and take notice.  

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

Fresh from a stressful summer fighting to retain the services of Philippe Coutinho, who was subject to a £138m bid from Barcelona, Liverpool now face the prospect of Mane being subject to similar interest from across Europe.

According to the Mirror, the Senegal international's performances of late have attracted the attention of Real Madrid and Juventus, as well as Coutinho's suitors - Barcelona - who are now said to be switching their focus from the Brazilian to Mane. 

Mane - who has scored three goals in four league appearances so far this term - missed Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Burnley on Saturday due to the three game suspension he picked up for his high-footed tackle on Manchester City stopper Ederson.


His temporary absence is a serious blow to the Reds, as many consider him to be the club's most important player and if they were to lose him on a permanent basis it would arguably be felt much greater than the prospect of losing Coutinho. 

Mane has notched 16 goals and provided five assists in the Premier League for Liverpool, where his contract at Anfield runs until 2021.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters