Liverpool on High Alert as Star Winger Sadio Mane Attracts Interest From Europe's Elite

Liverpool are set for another battle to keep hold of their star players as the European elite of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus have started circling for pacey winger Sadio Mane.

The 25-year-old has quickly become an imperative member of Jurgen Klopp's side following his arrival from Southampton in 2016, and with consistent headline grabbing performances he has made a number of clubs stop and take notice.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

Fresh from a stressful summer fighting to retain the services of Philippe Coutinho, who was subject to a £138m bid from Barcelona, Liverpool now face the prospect of Mane being subject to similar interest from across Europe.

According to the Mirror, the Senegal international's performances of late have attracted the attention of Real Madrid and Juventus, as well as Coutinho's suitors - Barcelona - who are now said to be switching their focus from the Brazilian to Mane.

Liverpool stats with and without Mane 😲



How will they cope without him over the next three games?https://t.co/QrsVTHbvHN pic.twitter.com/PYpvrukshM — Goal (@goal) September 15, 2017

Mane - who has scored three goals in four league appearances so far this term - missed Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Burnley on Saturday due to the three game suspension he picked up for his high-footed tackle on Manchester City stopper Ederson.





His temporary absence is a serious blow to the Reds, as many consider him to be the club's most important player and if they were to lose him on a permanent basis it would arguably be felt much greater than the prospect of losing Coutinho.

Mane has notched 16 goals and provided five assists in the Premier League for Liverpool, where his contract at Anfield runs until 2021.