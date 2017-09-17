Liverpool Star Philippe Coutinho Admits He Was 'Interested' by Barcelona Offer

Philippe Coutinho has admitted that he was "interested" in moving to Barcelona this summer, but has now turned his attention to performing for Liverpool.

The Brazilian midfielder was the subject of repeated offers from the Catalan club, all of which were turned down.

Coutinho handed in a transfer request amid the interest, but Liverpool remained resolute, and the 25-year-old has now returned to Jurgen Klopp's side.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"I was interested by the offer but now my focus is on having a good season with Liverpool and with the national team," Coutinho told ESPN Brasil.

"It’s an honour to receive an offer from this club [Barcelona] but it is also an honour playing for Liverpool, I’ve always respected the club and the supporters."

Coutinho was replaced by James Milner in the second-half of Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Burnley on Saturday, and Klopp has since revealed why there was some confusion over the substitution.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"He did well. He needs rhythm, that's normal," the German coach said. "I didn't want to change him at the end, that's why it looked a bit confused as we brought the subs on.





"I asked him to stand up, but then obviously when we got the drinks in this little interruption we saw. It was only a cramp but it was maybe better to stop and we had to change this."

Coutinho was unable to push his side over the line against the dogged visitors, but his lively display will have likely encouraged Klopp and Liverpool's supporters.