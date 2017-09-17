Man City Set to Monitor Disgruntled Bayern Munich Striker With Star Poised to Leave Club

Manchester City will keep tabs on Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski between now and January, after reports emerged that he isn't too happy at the Allianz Arena.

The Mirror claim the Poland international striker is set to leave the club this winter, after he angered the club's CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge by publicly questioning the club's transfer activity in the summer and the depth of the current squad.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

City have been placed on high alert to the 29-year-old's situation, and could move for the unhappy star in January - manager Pep Guardiola has signed Lewandowski before, taking him from Borussia Dortmund to the Bavarians in 2014.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

It has been reported that the favoured destination of the player is Real Madrid, but there has been no suggestion so far that Los Blancos want or have need to buy him - and that could open the door for the Citizens.

The latest reports come at an interesting time for City, who are definitely not short of goals in the side at the present moment - they are the Premier League's highest scorers at the time of writing, and hit Watford for six on Saturday.

Lewandowski hit a brace against Mainz for Bayern at the weekend - his 81st and 82nd strikes for the club in the Bundesliga in just 100 games.

