Marco Silva Rues Officials and Watford Mistakes Following Huge 6-0 Loss to Manchester City

On paper, the thumping 6-0 loss to Manchester City at Vicarage Road will go down as a football lesson in attacking artistry as the Citizens wiped the floor of the hosts. However, manager Marco Silva believes the decisions made by the officials, or lack of, cost his side dearly.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the Portuguese coach stated that some critical points in the game changed the possible outcome of the game, admitting that if there was more equality in officiating that it could have been a different result.

"I think the first goal was offside, the second goal we made a big mistake and maybe the third goal is offside too; this is the truth," said the Watford boss.

"We had one clear penalty. I'm sure it wouldn't change the result, but would give more confidence in this moment. In the similar moments, they decide one moment for one side and not the same for the other side."

Nevertheless, despite the humbling by the opposition, Silva tried to take consolation from the positives of the game, and turning his attention to the next match instead.

"We learn everyday. It is a good match for our team to learn," added Silva. "We only lost three points. The score is heavy but this is football.

Saturday: Man City 5-0 Liverpool

Wednesday: Feyenoord 0-4 Man City

Saturday: Watford 0-6 Man City



An incredible 7 days. 😳 pic.twitter.com/wrlBdXzDJK — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) September 16, 2017

"In City's last two games they scored nine goals, against Liverpool and then in the Champions League. We prepared to not concede but when you see the offsides, the penalties, it is not easy."

With the Premier League games coming thick and fast, his side can't take too long reflecting on the result, insisting a chance to redeem themselves is just around the corner.

"We will rest tomorrow and on Monday the players come again to work hard. They need to look forward and prepare well for the next match."