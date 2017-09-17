Soccer

Mauricio Pellegrino Hails His Side for Securing Vital Three Points Against Hapless Crystal Palace

24 minutes ago

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino was delighted with his side's performance against the Eagles but singled out the importance of getting the three points from a tough Premier League fixture as the most important aspect of the victory.

The Argentine told Southampton's official website: "I'm really pleased and not just about the result, It's really important to get the three points, but obviously for the performance and how we achieved the game from the beginning and the spirit with which we played from the first minute."

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

The former Valencia manager said regarding the Premier League: "It was a tough game. In the Premier League, every single team has got this quality and can cause problems. It's another three points for us. As a beginning of the league for me it is really good news."

Mauricio Pellegrino also praised his players following the victory at Selhurst Park: "The characteristics and the quality of our players is to keep the ball, to go forward, try to dominate the game and we did for me almost the majority of the game."


"We were playing a tough team with quality, physically really strong in how they play and I think we were focused in every single detail."

The Saints manager singled out Steven Davis for individual praise following the club captain netting the winner on his 200th appearance for Southampton: "It's really good news, Steven is a really positive player and I think the goal is a trophy for him."

Southampton host Manchester United in their next Premier League match on Saturday. 

