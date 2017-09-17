Soccer

The Most Hilarious Twitter Reactions to Saturday's Premier League Action

19 minutes ago

What are Saturdays without Premier League football? Nothing.

Yesterday's round of matches began at lunchtime in South London as Crystal Palace, under new boss Roy Hodgson, continued their dismal start to the season by losing to Southampton...

In the 3pm games, most of the Twitter banter was aimed at Liverpool, whose defensive frailties once again let them down as they could only muster a 1-1 draw at home to Burnley...

Manchester City, meanwhile, showed why they are now favourites to win the Premier League title this season after a 6-0 thumping of Watford at Vicarage Road...

The late game was at Wembley, where a resilient Swansea City side defended well against Spurs to earn a point from the goalless draw...


