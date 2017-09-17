The Most Hilarious Twitter Reactions to Saturday's Premier League Action

What are Saturdays without Premier League football? Nothing.

Yesterday's round of matches began at lunchtime in South London as Crystal Palace, under new boss Roy Hodgson, continued their dismal start to the season by losing to Southampton...

Saturday morning: "When I got the opportunity to come to Crystal Palace it was really a wonderful present."



12.35pm: 😐 pic.twitter.com/NR9GAaqZuY — bet365 (@bet365) September 16, 2017

Trying to work out how Jeffrey Schlupp is a Premier League title winner pic.twitter.com/lkVQmlDWd4 — Coral (@Coral) September 16, 2017

Premier League record 😭



438 minutes & counting: Crystal Palace with the record for longest time taken by a team to score a goal in a season pic.twitter.com/lQOtGPbsIb — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) September 16, 2017

Since Palace last scored a Premier League goal

- They've had three managers

- Real Madrid have won five trophies pic.twitter.com/Qeu2A4kpvb — Sun Bets (@SunBets) September 16, 2017

Taking Loftus-Cheek off when he's been your best player all match and you're still losing...#CRYSOU pic.twitter.com/CCRmcNfPRY — 90min (@90min_Football) September 16, 2017

At this rate, Roy Hodgson isn't going to last the season at Palace.



Fortunately for him, he's got Wimbledon in the summer to fall back on. pic.twitter.com/WJm32JXNSb — Coral (@Coral) September 16, 2017

FT: Palace 0-1 Southampton



Roy Hodgson seen making a quick exit from Selhurst#CRYSOU pic.twitter.com/Kvad8PvMtt — Ladbrokes (@Ladbrokes) September 16, 2017

Crystal Palace fans when they realise they face Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea in their next 3 games: pic.twitter.com/j8D5v6l2xA — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) September 16, 2017

When your next three PL games are:



📅 Man City (A)

📅 Man Utd (A)

📅 Chelsea (H)pic.twitter.com/KA2OZEYMDn — BigOdds (@BigOddsGB) September 16, 2017

In the 3pm games, most of the Twitter banter was aimed at Liverpool, whose defensive frailties once again let them down as they could only muster a 1-1 draw at home to Burnley...

Oxlade-Chamberlain goes to Liverpool to play more games and play at centre-mid.



Sees James Milner starts ahead of him at centre-mid today. pic.twitter.com/px2wfZ0RnL — Coral (@Coral) September 16, 2017

L

I

V

E

R

P

O

O

😂

😂

😂

😂😂😂😂 — Footy Jokes (@Footy_Jokes) September 16, 2017

Dejan Lovren is on the bench for Liverpool today, but I'm willing to bet he is somehow responsible for the goal they've conceded. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) September 16, 2017

Liverpool:



% training time spent on attacking - 67%



% training time spent on running - 32.9%



% training time spent on defending - 0.1% pic.twitter.com/YSBeHLS67q — Coral (@Coral) September 16, 2017

Coming soon to a stadium near you...



Joel Matip and Ragnar Klavan, the latest comedy duo to excel at Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/qUkjbI86CM — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) September 16, 2017

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain signs for Liverpool



Man City 5-0 Liverpool

Liverpool 2-2 Sevilla

Liverpool 1-1 Burnley



Oxlade Effect 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HwiMhXN01R — Footy Jokes (@Footy_Jokes) September 16, 2017

Klopp: "We played proper football. It was our best game against Burnley since I've been here."#LFC were held to a 1-1 draw at Anfield. pic.twitter.com/EX2ZiXq0xc — 888sport (@888sport) September 16, 2017

This year is our year

This year is our

This year is

This year

Next

Next year

Next year is

Next year is our

Next year is our year pic.twitter.com/nsOS6UihdJ — BenchWarmers ⚽️ (@BeWarmers) September 16, 2017

The kind of stats you get in Football Manager, and quickly exit without saving. pic.twitter.com/1wW6MOVZ76 — Paddy Power (@paddypower) September 16, 2017

Manchester City, meanwhile, showed why they are now favourites to win the Premier League title this season after a 6-0 thumping of Watford at Vicarage Road...

Watford trying to defend against City today like...#WATMCI pic.twitter.com/tfiIZEJbnj — BenchWarmers ⚽️ (@BeWarmers) September 16, 2017

Manchester City have now scored 12 goals in their last 2 and a half games... pic.twitter.com/YEVhmunZYz — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) September 16, 2017

Gareth Southgate is at the City game, picking up tips on what to do when a bunch of more talented foreign lads are running rings around you pic.twitter.com/ZjvaT2uohF — Paddy Power (@paddypower) September 16, 2017

City fans watching Aguero and Jesus together pic.twitter.com/Jmu11IoKEU — Coral (@Coral) September 16, 2017

Sterling takes the ball off Aguero to score a penalty.



Fantasy football managers that own Aguero: pic.twitter.com/L6cShVI4Af — Coral (@Coral) September 16, 2017

Watford 0-6 Man City pic.twitter.com/NiI3v1XnBC — Footy Jokes (@Footy_Jokes) September 16, 2017

The late game was at Wembley, where a resilient Swansea City side defended well against Spurs to earn a point from the goalless draw...

Only good thing about this game so far - this lad's creativity: pic.twitter.com/o4LnIhturB — Paddy Power (@paddypower) September 16, 2017

It's only taken 87 minutes but Mike Dean finally makes this match all about him... #TOTSWA pic.twitter.com/3OGjh9bJdf — Ladbrokes (@Ladbrokes) September 16, 2017

Even Mike Dean is shit at Wembley — Jack (@DembeleEdition) September 16, 2017

Is Dele Alli anything more than a goalscorer? pic.twitter.com/oUWV7vjbHh — Pochitivity (@Pochitivity) September 16, 2017

Remembering you captained Harry Kane this week... pic.twitter.com/yajQ91gw6h — bet365 (@bet365) September 16, 2017