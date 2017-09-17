The Most Hilarious Twitter Reactions to Saturday's Premier League Action
What are Saturdays without Premier League football? Nothing.
Yesterday's round of matches began at lunchtime in South London as Crystal Palace, under new boss Roy Hodgson, continued their dismal start to the season by losing to Southampton...
Saturday morning: "When I got the opportunity to come to Crystal Palace it was really a wonderful present."— bet365 (@bet365) September 16, 2017
12.35pm: 😐 pic.twitter.com/NR9GAaqZuY
Trying to work out how Jeffrey Schlupp is a Premier League title winner pic.twitter.com/lkVQmlDWd4— Coral (@Coral) September 16, 2017
Premier League record 😭— 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) September 16, 2017
438 minutes & counting: Crystal Palace with the record for longest time taken by a team to score a goal in a season pic.twitter.com/lQOtGPbsIb
Since Palace last scored a Premier League goal— Sun Bets (@SunBets) September 16, 2017
- They've had three managers
- Real Madrid have won five trophies pic.twitter.com/Qeu2A4kpvb
Taking Loftus-Cheek off when he's been your best player all match and you're still losing...#CRYSOU pic.twitter.com/CCRmcNfPRY— 90min (@90min_Football) September 16, 2017
At this rate, Roy Hodgson isn't going to last the season at Palace.— Coral (@Coral) September 16, 2017
Fortunately for him, he's got Wimbledon in the summer to fall back on. pic.twitter.com/WJm32JXNSb
FT: Palace 0-1 Southampton— Ladbrokes (@Ladbrokes) September 16, 2017
Roy Hodgson seen making a quick exit from Selhurst#CRYSOU pic.twitter.com/Kvad8PvMtt
Crystal Palace fans when they realise they face Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea in their next 3 games: pic.twitter.com/j8D5v6l2xA— 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) September 16, 2017
When your next three PL games are:— BigOdds (@BigOddsGB) September 16, 2017
📅 Man City (A)
📅 Man Utd (A)
📅 Chelsea (H)pic.twitter.com/KA2OZEYMDn
In the 3pm games, most of the Twitter banter was aimed at Liverpool, whose defensive frailties once again let them down as they could only muster a 1-1 draw at home to Burnley...
Oxlade-Chamberlain goes to Liverpool to play more games and play at centre-mid.— Coral (@Coral) September 16, 2017
Sees James Milner starts ahead of him at centre-mid today. pic.twitter.com/px2wfZ0RnL
L— Footy Jokes (@Footy_Jokes) September 16, 2017
I
V
E
R
P
O
O
😂
😂
😂
😂😂😂😂
Dejan Lovren is on the bench for Liverpool today, but I'm willing to bet he is somehow responsible for the goal they've conceded.— Paddy Power (@paddypower) September 16, 2017
Liverpool:— Coral (@Coral) September 16, 2017
% training time spent on attacking - 67%
% training time spent on running - 32.9%
% training time spent on defending - 0.1% pic.twitter.com/YSBeHLS67q
Coming soon to a stadium near you...— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) September 16, 2017
Joel Matip and Ragnar Klavan, the latest comedy duo to excel at Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/qUkjbI86CM
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain signs for Liverpool— Footy Jokes (@Footy_Jokes) September 16, 2017
Man City 5-0 Liverpool
Liverpool 2-2 Sevilla
Liverpool 1-1 Burnley
Oxlade Effect 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HwiMhXN01R
Klopp: "We played proper football. It was our best game against Burnley since I've been here."#LFC were held to a 1-1 draw at Anfield. pic.twitter.com/EX2ZiXq0xc— 888sport (@888sport) September 16, 2017
This year is our year— BenchWarmers ⚽️ (@BeWarmers) September 16, 2017
This year is our
This year is
This year
Next
Next year
Next year is
Next year is our
Next year is our year pic.twitter.com/nsOS6UihdJ
The kind of stats you get in Football Manager, and quickly exit without saving. pic.twitter.com/1wW6MOVZ76— Paddy Power (@paddypower) September 16, 2017
Manchester City, meanwhile, showed why they are now favourites to win the Premier League title this season after a 6-0 thumping of Watford at Vicarage Road...
Watford trying to defend against City today like...#WATMCI pic.twitter.com/tfiIZEJbnj— BenchWarmers ⚽️ (@BeWarmers) September 16, 2017
Manchester City have now scored 12 goals in their last 2 and a half games... pic.twitter.com/YEVhmunZYz— 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) September 16, 2017
Gareth Southgate is at the City game, picking up tips on what to do when a bunch of more talented foreign lads are running rings around you pic.twitter.com/ZjvaT2uohF— Paddy Power (@paddypower) September 16, 2017
City fans watching Aguero and Jesus together pic.twitter.com/Jmu11IoKEU— Coral (@Coral) September 16, 2017
Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero right now...#WATMCI pic.twitter.com/5WGHVvr7BH— BenchWarmers ⚽️ (@BeWarmers) September 16, 2017
Sterling takes the ball off Aguero to score a penalty.— Coral (@Coral) September 16, 2017
Fantasy football managers that own Aguero: pic.twitter.com/L6cShVI4Af
Watford 0-6 Man City pic.twitter.com/NiI3v1XnBC— Footy Jokes (@Footy_Jokes) September 16, 2017
Unlucky mate 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vCkJaRKpM0— BenchWarmers ⚽️ (@BeWarmers) September 16, 2017
The late game was at Wembley, where a resilient Swansea City side defended well against Spurs to earn a point from the goalless draw...
HALF-TIME— Coral (@Coral) September 16, 2017
Spurs 0-0 Swansea pic.twitter.com/c89Inudpw1
A goal? Please? Anyone?#TOTSWA pic.twitter.com/51yBlXflCt— 90min (@90min_Football) September 16, 2017
Only good thing about this game so far - this lad's creativity: pic.twitter.com/o4LnIhturB— Paddy Power (@paddypower) September 16, 2017
It's only taken 87 minutes but Mike Dean finally makes this match all about him... #TOTSWA pic.twitter.com/3OGjh9bJdf— Ladbrokes (@Ladbrokes) September 16, 2017
Even Mike Dean is shit at Wembley— Jack (@DembeleEdition) September 16, 2017
Is Dele Alli anything more than a goalscorer? pic.twitter.com/oUWV7vjbHh— Pochitivity (@Pochitivity) September 16, 2017
Remembering you captained Harry Kane this week... pic.twitter.com/yajQ91gw6h— bet365 (@bet365) September 16, 2017
"How many Premier league wins have Spurs got at Wembley so far?"— Mike Sanz (@mikesanz19) September 16, 2017
Me: pic.twitter.com/ZfVA0hxw2T