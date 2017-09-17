Soccer

Palace's New Boss Roy Hodgson Bemoans Conceding Early Goal as Eagles Lose 0-1 to Saints

19 minutes ago

The former England manager made his return to club management with a 0-1 defeat to Southampton at Selhurst Park. 

Hodgson's side conceded within the opening 6 minutes and he told Crystal Palace's official website how detrimental that was: "It as a disappointing display – it was nervous and there was a feeling of anxiety which was there for all to see in the first half in particular, which wasn’t made easier by conceding the early goal."

The boyhood Crystal Palace fan said regarding his club's fortunes: "Words are cheap, and the work is shown in training and matches, and it’s going to be up to the players and coaches to take that responsibility and accept that this is a bad moment for the club."

Roy also pointed out he needs time to assess the current squad: "We have got the squad of players that we have, and we need to work on them and improve the strengths and cover up the weaknesses. We need to be very analytical in the players that we have to ensure we get the best 11 players out there."

Hodgson had been out of football for over a year following losing the England job last summer but said about his return: "I’m really pleased to be back – I’m delighted with the reception that I got from the crowd and I’m really happy to be back in the dugout at Selhurst Park."

Crystal Palace's season won't be getting any easier in the next few weeks with the Eagles facing Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea  in their upcoming Premier League fixtures. 

