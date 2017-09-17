Soccer

Phil Thompson Says Mark Hughes Should Be Livid With His Players After Newcastle Defeat

33 minutes ago

Stoke City, somewhat surprisingly, lost 2-1 to Newcastle United on Saturday in a performance which Sky Sports pundit Phil Thompson believes Mark Hughes should be very disappointed  with.

On the day, goals from Christian Atsu and Jamaal Lascelles secured the Magpies another well-fought victory, to make it three on the bounce for Rafa Benitez's side.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Despite the tight scoreline Thompson still said after the game that Hughes should be disappointed in his players' performances, suggesting even that they were complacent after drawing with Manchester United last time out:

“Stoke were better in the second half but Mark Hughes must have been absolutely livid at half-time. These are better than what we’ve seen," said Thompson.

"They came into this game on the hype of how well they had done against Manchester United. Did they think this game was going to be easy? None of them performed as well as they should have done."

Newcastle dominated most of the first half especially and could have been three or more goals up at half time. Thompson went on to single out a few Stoke players that he really thought played poorly on the day:

“They started with three centre-backs, three big lads, and they were way off the pace. Newcastle were quicker to everything. Shaqiri, who scored the goal, I can’t remember how many passes he gave away. It was untrue," claimed Thompson.

Nevertheless Thompson also moved to praise the magpies for surprising many at the start of this season, with them currently sitting in the top four of the Premier League:

“They were good and the biggest thing I can say about Newcastle is that there is a lot of confidence oozing through the side. Players that I thought maybe didn’t have the ability or passion to do it every game are rising to the occasion," said Thompson.

