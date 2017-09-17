Sky Sports Pundit Criticises Emre Can After Abject Showing in Disappointing Burnley Draw

Sky Sports pundit Chris Kamara has criticised Emre Can for his performance in Liverpool's disappointing 1-1 draw with Burnley on Saturday.

Since beginning the new campaign brightly, Liverpool's form seems to have tailed off of late. After going down to ten men early on, Liverpool fell to a resounding 5-0 defeat to Manchester City, before dropping two points on their return to the Champions League.

FULL-TIME Liverpool 1-1 Burnley



Mohamed Salah quickly cancels out Scott Arfield's strike as the points are shared at Anfield#LIVBUR pic.twitter.com/nVtAjIRuL8 — Premier League (@premierleague) September 16, 2017

Most recently, Burnley, a club that finished just six points off the drop zone last term, held Liverpool to their second successive draw.

However, Kamara has singled out one man for his role in the lead-up to Burnley's opener - Emre Can.

“I noticed a change in style (from Burnley), obviously there’s going to be backs to the wall games but certainly this time around, when there was an opportunity to attack and put people in forward positions, then they are doing it,” Kamara said per the Express.

“We looked at the goal yesterday, the Scott Arfield goal, look at this, three strikers you’d have to say against the back four.

“The player who we’ve circled there is the goalscorer Scott Arfield and his marker, Emre Can.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

“If this ball goes out to the right hand side, you watch Emre Can who’s with him now, then he goes with him.

“But it doesn’t, it goes to the opposite side. So all of a sudden, Emre Can, as the marker, ball watches.

“Scott Arfield is in the position behind him, they win the header there, they might get a little bit of luck for the ball to get through that gap, but look at Arfield now, coming in on his own.

“Emre Can knows now while he’s on the D that he should have gone with him.

“He didn’t and it’s an excellent finish.”