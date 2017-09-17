Stoke City Boss Mark Hughes Disappointed With Missed Chances in 2-1 Loss to Newcastle

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes bemoaned his side's performance and failure to take their opportunities as the Potters lost 2-1 to Newcastle at St. James' Park. Christian Atsu put the hosts ahead early in the first half before Xherdan Shaqiri's brilliant long distance curler levelled the score.

However, Stoke lacked a cutting edge in front goal and were left ruing missed chances. Shaqiri's sixth Premier League goal from outside the box was a rare moment of accuracy for Stoke, who watched Mame Biram Diouf slice an effort off target inside the area before heading wide in stoppage time.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Despite the Potters taking all three points against Arsenal and drawing with Manchester United last weekend, Hughes' side have struggled away from home, winning only once in their last 11 away league games.

Following the loss to Newcastle Hughes spoke to BBC Sport and expressed his disappointment:

"We have played better than that in recent weeks and it's disappointing from our point of view. We were loose in our general play and the accuracy of our passing.

"We had to be vigilant, but towards the end of the game we made a mistake on the set-play after working really hard to get back on level terms.

"We went for it at the end, but it wasn't to be"

Hughes felt his side had a foothold in the second half of the match, but failed to defend and be clinical when it mattered most:

"Second half we controlled the game for the vast majority, they were just looking to break on us. We didn't quite do our jobs at a corner and Jack [Butland] wasn't able to save it. We'll move on to the next one.

"We are a good side and we can knock it around, but at key moments we have to be clinical."