Wenger Insists Alexis Sanchez Is 'Happy' at Arsenal Despite Prolonged Summer Transfer Saga

After a controversial summer for Arsenal involving the potential transfer of Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City for a reported fee of £60m, the Gunners have managed to keep the Chilean forward for another year at the Emirates.

Despite the transfer saga, Arsene Wenger insisted in a pre-match conference against Chelsea that the player was 'happy' at Arsenal, as reported by Goal.

“We love Alexis. He is a special character and we all love him," he said. “I think he is well-loved and he’s accepted – and that he’s happy here at Arsenal.”

With a year left on his contract and no intent to extend, Arsenal fans will hope their star player will help them reach as high as possible in the league before he departs.

However, Wenger insists that he will not rely on Sanchez only as it's about team performance rather than individuals, pointing out the 4-0 defeat at Liverpool.

“He was in the team at Liverpool as well. We lose all together and win all together. It’s not just about one person, it’s about the team performance – and that means everyone, who comes on or who starts, giving 100 per cent.”

Wenger also stated that the loss at Anfield came as an important lesson to his players, providing context to why his side lost so badly to one of their top four rivals.

“I believe against Liverpool everything went against us on the day,” the Frenchman said. “We were not sharp physically. It was three days before the end of the transfer window and some players had their heads in and out.

“You have to take these special circumstances into consideration. You learn from defeats and during the season every team will have a bad patch and bad games. The team that has less of these wins the title."

He concluded that Arsenal have character as well as a 'backbone' and it's the reason why they were able to win the FA Cup three times in the past four years.

“Of course, we have the backbone to come back. You do not win the [FA] Cup the way we did without it. Nobody just gives that trophy to you. This team has character.”