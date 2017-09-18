Real Madrid fullback Dani Carvajal has claimed his new Real Madrid contract contains a release-clause high enough that he is unlikely ever to leave the Bernabeu, as reported by FourFourTwo.

The 25-year-old has put pen to paper on a five-year extension which reportedly includes a buy-out clause of over €350m.

Prior the recent hyperinflation of transfer fees, La Liga contracts were required to include release clauses that could ensure that players could not be held against their will if they were interested in joining another club.

However, with near unlimited funds at their disposal, the likes of Paris Saint-Germain were able to capitalise on Neymar’s €222m release clause (a figure that sounded unmatchable when he signed in 2013) and snatch the Brazilian from Barcelona's grasp.

Dani Carvajal’s new contract should be large enough to ensure Carvajal could never been sold, and the Spaniard is delighted to commit his future to Los Meringues.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Speaking to the press after the deal was finalised he said; "This club is such a big part of my life so this is fulfilling a dream for me, I'm very grateful to the club.

"It is another great day in my life, to extend my contract with the club I love, the club that is my family. I want to win everything here.

"The release clause is also so high so that nobody can take me away from here and I don't want to leave."

Los Blancos’ youth product has often been tipped as a potential future club captain and the former Bayer Leverkusen defender voiced his pride at being linked with the captaincy.

He said "I would be lying if I said to you that I have never imagined myself as the captain here.

"But if that comes, it will be a long time into the future. Our captain is Sergio Ramos and he does it wonderfully. Some day, I would like to do it, though."