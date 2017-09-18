We are merely two weeks into September, and yet next year's transfer sagas are already bubbling under the surface. The latest focus of the rumour mill is Bayern Munich star, Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish striker is regarded as one of the best in world football and, according to Sky Sports expert Guillem Balague, is keen to leave Germany and join the European champions in the next 12 months.

When asked about Lewandowski's links to Real Madrid in his weekly Sky Sports online column, Balague said: 'He [Lewandowski] will try everything he can to make the move to Real Madrid next summer. It doesn't mean he will move but he has told his agent that's where he wants to go next.'

'He knows at his age (29) it will be difficult but Ruud van Nistelrooy was a similar age when he arrived at Real and he made a big impact. The only thing is Lewandowski will cost around €80m (£70m) and that makes it difficult at the moment.'

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

The 29-year-old has started the season in emphatic style, scoring five goals in four league games as well as notching against Anderlecht in Bayern's Champions League opener last week.

The summer was filled with rumours of Lewandowski's unhappiness at the Allianz Arena, as he ended the season on a negative note, losing the Golden Boot to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. His agent even confirmed in June that he was 'disappointed like never before'.

The striker has also been linked with Manchester City, and a reunion with Pep Guardiola, yet Balague claims that he only has eyes for the Santiago Bernabeu and Real Madrid.