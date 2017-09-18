Soccer

BVB Boss Peter Bosz 'Not Entirely Satisfied' After Philipp and Aubameyang Hammer FC Köln

14 minutes ago

Borussia Dortmund were able to overcome their mid-week defeat in London to thrash FC Köln 5-0 at the Westfalenstadion, returning to the summit of the Bundesliga table.

Despite holding 74% of possession throughout the game and limiting Peter Stöger's side to six shots, in comparison to Dortmund's 22, die Schwarzgelben's Dutch manager was left disappointed with his side's first-half performance.

"First of all, I'm happy we won," Peter Bosz said, sat next to his Austrian counterpart, Stöger. "All things in the second half were good, but in the first half, I was not entirely satisfied.


"We played well and playing at home it is important to win, which we did."


It took just 100 seconds for Max Philipp to score his first goal for Borussia Dortmund, going on to add a second later in the match. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also notched a brace on Sunday, one of his goals, just like with Sokratis' controversial strike, was thanks to the use of VAR.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-DORTMUND-COLOGNE

The Berlin-born Philipp, who was signed from SC Freiburg for £18m during the summer, was happy with his team's performance, claiming that the rest of the Bundesliga will struggle to deal with Dortmund this season.


"It was a very good performance from us. We dominated from the first minute to the last and played some really good football," the 23-year-old forward said. 


"The margin of victory was deserved too. Every opponent struggles to cope with our offensive pressing. We saw out the win well today.

Dortmund travel to the Volksparkstadion on Wednesday to take on Markus Gisdol's Hamburger SV side, with die Rothosen currently sat in the top half of the Bundesliga table. 

Next weekend, Bosz will be hosting significantly tougher opponents than on matchday four, with Borussia Mönchengladbach travelling to Dortmund on September 23.

