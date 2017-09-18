Chelsea's Official Website Hits Out at Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez After David Luiz Red Card

Chelsea's official website has had a dig at Alexis Sanchez for his part in David Luiz's sending off in yesterday's London derby.

In their post-game match report the website claimed that Sanchez had fouled Luiz in the build up to the red card incident, which therefore should have led to the Brazilian never committing the red card offence:

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"David Luiz, earlier booked, was shown a straight red for a late challenge on Kolasinac in front of the dugouts, although it looked like Sanchez had fouled him in the build-up to it," the website read.

Luiz was among Chelsea’s best performers on the day, however his stud-showing horror challenge on Sead Kolasinac in the 87th minute certainly merited a straight red card, as it was endangering an opponent.

David Luiz is shown his 1st red card for Chelsea. His earlier yellow card was his 50th in 187 apps for the club pic.twitter.com/tcyKl8SCfZ — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) September 17, 2017

The points were shared on the day in the 0-0 draw, however the Chelsea website clearly feel aggrieved that they will be without Luiz for at least the next three games.

Just moments before his red card the 30-year-old Brazilian was involved in a tussle with Sanchez, that could have been deemed as a foul by some. However play continued with Luiz losing the ball and in the process of trying to regain it fouling Kolasinac with his outstretched leg.

However it was not only Chelsea's website that insinuated the play should've been stopped with the Chilean's challenge, with Antonio Conte also pointing to the foul in the lead up to the red card:

"David Luiz, you know very well that I don’t like to comment about the referee. I don’t do it in the past, or the present. You need to see what happened before the tackle," said Conte after the game, as reported by the Metro.

"We have great respect for officials, but it is strange to finish a third game in a row against Arsenal with ten men."