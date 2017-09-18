Dani Alves Only Adds to Free-Kick Controversy by Claiming He Was Planning to Take it Himself

PSG's most recent victory in Ligue 1 was marred by controversy as the media and fans alike claimed there was discontent between the Paris club's front-line.

During the game, for both a free-kick and penalty, Neymar and Cavani seemed to argue about who should take the set-pieces.

Cavani wants to take a PSG free kick, but Dani Alves has the ball and he wants his BFF Neymar to take it 😭 pic.twitter.com/JZQzg6Teu4 — Goal UK (@GoalUK) September 17, 2017

Dani Alves was also involved in the free-kick debate, but has denied keeping the ball away from Edinson Cavani so that he could give it to his Brazilian compatriot Neymar:

"I was going to take it," the defender told Brazilian television SporTV reported via the Metro.

"I took the ball to take the free-kick, because I already scored some goals and I was confident of a repeat.

"I think the individual is the least important thing – in the end the team is above any individual."

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

Clearly the PSG defender claims that he planned to take the set-piece himself, which would further add to the argument that there is discontent in the PSG ranks, with Neymar stealing the ball off Alves to take the free-kick.

In addition to the free-kick, the same pair Neymar and Cavani argued over who would take a penalty, with the latter then seeing his spot-kick saved. PSG eventually won the match, despite the set-piece controversy, thanks to two own goals from their opposition on the night, Lyon.

That puts them on a six match win streak, three points clear of Monaco. However Unai Emery doesn't want to see any sort of arguments over set-plays again:

"I have asked them to settle it between them, that they are able to reach an agreement, otherwise I will decide, I do not want this to be a problem for us," said Emery in the post-match press conference.