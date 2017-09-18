Soccer

In-Form Alvaro Morata Is Missed in Madrid as Sergio Ramos Contacts Striker via Whatsapp

an hour ago

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has started the 2017/18 season in fine form after three goals in his first five appearances in the Premier League. So much so that ex-Real Madrid colleague Sergio Ramos has reportedly reminded him how important he had been for Los Blancos.


Just a year after Real activated a buy-back clause to re-sign him from Juventus, Morata opted to quit the Bernabeu in the summer in search of greater first-team chances.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

He had scored a healthy 20 goals in 43 appearance last season, many of which came as a substitute, but persistent failure to convince coach Zinedine Zidane he was worthy of a regular starting place ahead of Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale or Cristiano Ronaldo left Morata frustrated.

It would appear that he is missed in the Spanish capital, though, especially after Real began the new league season with two draws in the opening three games before finally returning to winning ways with a much needed victory over Real Sociedad this weekend.

According to Diario Gol, Sergio Ramos has been exchanging a lot of message with Morata via Whatsapp. In particular, before the game in San Sebastian on Sunday, the defender is said to have told Morata that he would have been so important had he still been at the club.

With Ronaldo and Benzema both out, Borja Mayoral started the game for the reigning Spanish and European champions and broke the deadlock in the 19th minute to set up the 3-1 win.

The claim from Spain is that Ramos' opinion on Morata and that he would have had an important role to play this season is apparently shared by others.

But, as it is, Morata is doing just fine at Chelsea instead and the playing time is flowing.

