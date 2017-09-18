Former Magpies Boss Praises Newcastle's Great Start & Claims They're Six Wins From Safety

Alan Pardew believes that his former club Newcastle United are potentially six wins away from maintaining their Premier League status.

The Magpies have bounced back superbly after losing their opening two games against Huddersfield and Tottenham.

They've picked up three straight wins having beaten West Ham 3-0, Swansea 1-0 and Stoke on Saturday 2-1.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Writing in his Daily Mail column, Pardew said: "Momentum is such a huge thing in football.

"Newcastle United have won three on the trot now and, if they keep the run going and win, say, six out of the next 10, that’s almost good enough to keep them in the division."

Rafa Benitez's side have been impressive defensively this season, in fact they have a better defensive record than the defending champions, Chelsea, and Pardew believes that the manager should be taking the credit for the great start:

Stu Forster/GettyImages

“After the transfer window shut, Rafa Benitez has obviously got his group of players together. They are going out with a good game plan and carrying out his message."

Pardew was in charge of Newcastle for four years, taking charge of over 180 games in all competitions. His most successful season in charge was the 2011/12 season where Newcastle finished 5th, the following year he would lead them to a Europa League quarter final, eventually knocked out by Benfica.

Next up for the current side Newcastle is a trip to the side they pipped to the Championship title last season, Brighton, before Benitez faces his former club Liverpool at St James' Park.