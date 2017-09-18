Soccer

Former Magpies Boss Praises Newcastle's Great Start & Claims They're Six Wins From Safety

an hour ago

Alan Pardew believes that his former club Newcastle United are potentially six wins away from maintaining their Premier League status. 

The Magpies have bounced back superbly after losing their opening two games against Huddersfield and Tottenham. 

They've picked up three straight wins having beaten West Ham 3-0, Swansea 1-0 and Stoke on Saturday 2-1. 

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Writing in his Daily Mail column, Pardew said: "Momentum is such a huge thing in football. 

"Newcastle United have won three on the trot now and, if they keep the run going and win, say, six out of the next 10, that’s almost good enough to keep them in the division." 

Rafa Benitez's side have been impressive defensively this season, in fact they have a better defensive record than the defending champions, Chelsea, and Pardew believes that the manager should be taking the credit for the great start: 

Stu Forster/GettyImages

“After the transfer window shut, Rafa Benitez has obviously got his group of players together. They are going out with a good game plan and carrying out his message." 

Pardew was in charge of Newcastle for four years, taking charge of over 180 games in all competitions. His most successful season in charge was the 2011/12 season where Newcastle finished 5th, the following year he would lead them to a Europa League quarter final, eventually knocked out by Benfica. 

Next up for the current side Newcastle is a trip to the side they pipped to the Championship title last season, Brighton, before Benitez faces his former club Liverpool at St James' Park. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters