Foxes Hit With Injury Nightmare Ahead of League & Cup Double-Header Against Liverpool

Leicester City are preparing to host Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, before returning to the King Power Stadium four days later to face Jürgen Klopp's side in the Premier League.

Despite starting and scoring in Leicester City's 1-1 draw at the Kirklees Stadium, striker Jamie Vardy looks set to miss out on the Carabao Cup clash with Liverpool, Craig Shakespeare confirming that the England international is suffering from a tight groin.

The duo of Matty James and Christian Fuchs will also miss Tuesday's fixture, despite Leicester City's Austrian international left-back training with the squad on Monday.

As a result, Shakespeare has called up two young players to join the Carabao Cup squad, Josh Knight, and Hamza Choudhury the youngsters that are set to be involved on Tuesday.

Knight, a 20-year-old defender, has made just one senior appearance for Leicester City, coming on as a second-half substitute in the second-round, Carabao Cup victory over Sheffield United.

Choudhury, however, is yet to feature for the Foxes' senior team. Having been given the captains' duties for the last four matches with the Leicester City U23 squad, the defensive midfielder could be set for his Foxes debut.

Following their double-header with Liverpool, Leicester City travel to the south coast to take on Bournemouth. The Foxes will then return from the international break by hosting West Brom and Everton, either side of a tough away trip to Swansea in October.