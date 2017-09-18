Gunners Star Reveals What He Loves Most About Playing in the Premier League

Shkodran Mustafi has revealed how much he enjoys playing in the Premier League.

Speaking to Arsenal's official website following the Gunners' 0-0 draw at Chelsea yesterday, Mustafi said: "It is high tempo.

"You get games like this, when you have two teams that are both going for the three points. You could see today that both teams did that.

"That’s what I love about playing in the Premier League because you can see that everyone is going to try and win, try and perform."

The 25-year old who joined Arsenal from Valencia in 2016 was pleased to leave Stamford Bridge with a point.

He said: "I think in the end, even though we didn’t get the three points, we performed and now we can go with that into the next game."

"One point at their ground, you can live for that and try to build from this team performance. I think the team performance was spot on. Everyone gave everything and I think it’s really important that we keep going like this."

After home wins against Bournemouth and FC Köln, an away point against the defending champions means that the Gunners have enjoyed a good September following a poor start to the season in August.

Mustafi was quick to pick out the positives from the team's first London derby of the season. "We are a team that are willing to learn."

"I think that we have to try and build from something and I think we can build form this performance today because we were really well organised when we didn’t have the ball."





The Gunners now face Doncaster Rovers in the third round of the League Cup on Wednesday, with their next league game at home to West Brom.