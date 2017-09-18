Huge Error on Betting Site Makes Deceased Coach Ugo Ehiogu 66/1 to Become Next Birmingham Boss

Popular betting side Paddy Power accidentally published odds for deceased former Aston Villa and Middlesbrough defender Ugo Ehiogu to become the next Birmingham City manager.

The weekend saw Birmingham boss Harry Redknapp leave his post at the Midlands club, and unfortunately, in a move being described as 'sick' and 'distasteful', the 66/1 odds on the recently passed Ehiogu made its way onto the site as a potential replacement.

Accompanying Ehiogu on the list was Brummy rocker Ozzy Osbourne at 2500/1 and since the news broke of the clerical error, the bookies have released a statement regarding the mistake:

"This was a genuine error, a trader re-used an old market as a template for this one, and didn't notice that Mr Ehiogu was included," it said, according to the BBC.

"Obviously, that was a mistake, one which was rectified as soon as it was spotted, within minutes."

Ehiogu died after suffering from cardiac arrest in April earlier this year, having been a part of Tottenham's coaching staff since 2014.

The defender enjoyed an illustrious career spanning over the best part of 20 years - featuring over 200 times for Aston Villa before making his way to Middlesbrough in 2000.

The centre-back went on to feature for the likes of West Brom, Leeds, Rangers and Sheffield United before eventually hanging up his boots in 2009.

Paddy Power have apologised to his family for the mistake and insist that no offence was meant before adding that no one placed a bet on Ehiogu becoming the next to sit in the Birmingham hot seat.