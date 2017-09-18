Inter Boss Spalletti Hails the Leadership of Croatian International After Victory at Crotone

Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti has heaped praise onto Croatian winger Ivan Perišić after the 28-year-old took charge and guided the Nerazzurri to victory on Saturday, according to ESPN.





Summer signing Milan Škiniar opened the scoring for Inter in the 82nd minute, with Perišić easing concerns of a late Crotone comeback in added time by smashing the ball low beyond the Pitagorici's captain, Alex Cordaz.

"Perišić sacrificed himself a lot," Spaletti said. "Leaders show themselves when the team needs them and Ivan has shown that he is important in these opening matches.





"Teams that want to get results think this way, by dividing up strengths and weaknesses and by taking on responsibility when their teammates are in difficulty."

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

The former AS Roma manager also said that he was proud to see his side adapt to overcome their difficult opponents at the Stadio Ezio Scida.

"It was not easy and our players were very professional, adapting to a style of game they were unaccustomed to," he said. "It was very hot in Calabria, the pitch was very dry and slowed down the pace of the ball, while the wind also created problems in the first half.

"We were a little more fluid after the break, then Crotone tried to get it on second balls, flick-ons and Ante Budimir did a great job. Adapting to all of this is a sign of great quality."