It's Only Banter! Morata & Bellerin Were Involved in a Tunnel 'Incident' Before Chelsea vs Arsenal

As reported by the Metro, there was some 'physicality' in the tunnel ahead of the London derby this weekend between Chelsea and Arsenal.

Arsenal's defender Hector Bellerin was given a cheeky nudge by Chelsea's Alvaro Morata, while the young right-back was giving a pre-game interview.

METRO Hector Bellerin pushed by Alvaro Morata in Stamford Bridge tunnel ahead of Chelsea v Arsenal https://t.co/dHnCgPMaEJ — Chelsea FC RSS Feeds (@CFCrss) September 17, 2017

Although you may well have expected tempers to flare, as they did on the pitch at times yesterday, Bellerin managed to stay very cool and shrug off the challenge.

Despite the young Spaniard doing his best to style it out and show no reaction as he continued the interview, the young Arsenal player did show a slight smile at his Spanish teammate's pre-game antics. Morata's cheeky pre-game banter didn't even stop the Arsenal player speaking confidently about the Gunners' chances of winning the game:

"In the last three games we’ve come out on top and the team has been playing really well," said Bellerin in the Sky Sports interview.

Handbags in the player tunnel post-match with Bellerin, Xhaka and Luiz involved. https://t.co/f0D5AGLMdf — /r/Gunners ⚽️ (@GunnersReddit) September 17, 2017

The light-hearted start to the game did not continue throughout the 90 minutes however, after David Luiz was sent off late into the game, for a dangerous tackle on Sead Kolasinac.

Not only were the heavy tackles flying in, but as the players went back down the tunnel, where only 90 minutes earlier the players had been joking around, tempers flared.

Bellerin was again involved, with Xhaka and Luiz also included in scenes where verbal slurs were apparently thrown at opposing players.

Despite Bellerin's initial confidence the game ended in a 0-0 draw as the London sides shared the points at Stamford Bridge, however both sides will feel they could have taken more from the game with either side missing some clear cut chances in the game.