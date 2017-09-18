Soccer

It's Only Banter! Morata & Bellerin Were Involved in a Tunnel 'Incident' Before Chelsea vs Arsenal

an hour ago

As reported by the Metro, there was some 'physicality' in the tunnel ahead of the London derby this weekend between Chelsea and Arsenal.

Arsenal's defender Hector Bellerin was given a cheeky nudge by Chelsea's Alvaro Morata, while the young right-back was giving a pre-game interview.

Although you may well have expected tempers to flare, as they did on the pitch at times yesterday, Bellerin managed to stay very cool and shrug off the challenge.

Despite the young Spaniard doing his best to style it out and show no reaction as he continued the interview, the young Arsenal player did show a slight smile at his Spanish teammate's pre-game antics. Morata's cheeky pre-game banter didn't even stop the Arsenal player speaking confidently about the Gunners' chances of winning the game:

"In the last three games we’ve come out on top and the team has been playing really well," said Bellerin in the Sky Sports interview.

The light-hearted start to the game did not continue throughout the 90 minutes however, after David Luiz was sent off late into the game, for a dangerous tackle on Sead Kolasinac.

Not only were the heavy tackles flying in, but as the players went back down the tunnel, where only 90 minutes earlier the players had been joking around, tempers flared.

Bellerin was again involved, with Xhaka and Luiz also included in scenes where verbal slurs were apparently thrown at opposing players.

Despite Bellerin's initial confidence the game ended in a 0-0 draw as the London sides shared the points at Stamford Bridge, however both sides will feel they could have taken more from the game with either side missing some clear cut chances in the game.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters