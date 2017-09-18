Jose Mourinho Rubbishes Speculation Paul Pogba Will Be Sidelined for 12 Weeks

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has strongly denied the rumours that emerged over the weekend which claimed star midfielder Paul Pogba could be sidelined for as long as 12 weeks (three months) as a result of his recent hamstring injury.





Pogba was forced to limp out of United's Champions League opener against Basel last week and it was initially feared he would be missing for between four and six weeks. Yet there was a frenzy on Sunday after one newspaper report put a 12 week estimate on his recovery.

As far as Mourinho was concerned when he faced the media after United's 4-0 win over Everton, the exact length of time the team will have to make do without Pogba remains unknown.

"Any comment or any new rumour is totally wrong because we don't know if it is 12 weeks or 12 days," the United boss contested.

"The player was diagnosed initially after the match because of the conditions of the muscle and the bleeding. The decision was one more week to wait to see really clearly in the scans, that I mentioned, of the injury."

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

His clear logic is that without a final diagnosis free of initial swelling it is impossible for the club, or anyone else, to know how long it might take to heal.

"Nobody in this club spoke about 12 days or 12 weeks. Not at all. In the hamstring, it's a normal procedure and we wait a few more days. So it's completely nonsense information," he said.

Only alphabetical order is separating United and local rivals Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, with both clubs having identical records after five games.

United's next test will come against Burton Albion in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night as they look to defend the trophy, while Premier League action will resume with a trip to Southampton on Saturday.