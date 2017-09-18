Latest Version of Pro Evolution Features Arsenal Protests With Wenger Out Banners

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has proven to be one of the sporting world's most divisive figures in recent times, with countless conflicting shouts of support and derision emanating from within the Gunners' fan base.

Throughout the 2016/17 season the 'Wenger Out' movement picked up an unprecedented amount of momentum after Arsenal failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since Wenger was appointed manager at Arsenal in 1996.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Now, Arsenal fans have turned on their manager to such an extent, the latest iteration of the video game series Pro Evolution Soccer even features banners calling for Wenger to be axed.

Japanese game developers Konami released PES 2018 on September 12th and some eagle-eyed players have spotted banners supporting the 'Wenger Out' movement, with Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke also featured on the banners decrying the Arsenal hierarchy.

With pressure on Arsene Wenger mounting, despite signing a new two-year contract extension at the end of last season, it will be a momentous task for the Frenchman to appease the fans once more.

However, should Arsenal fail to qualify for the Champions League for a second, successive season, it will become harder than ever for Arsenal's owner to overlook the protests of the already disgruntled fans who want to see the back of Wenger.